Mike LaFleur Fired Up Cardinals With Electric Locker Room Speech After Chargers Upset

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers in eye-opening fashion in Week 1, rolling into SoFi Stadium as massive underdogs before ditching town with a 26-14 victory.

Mike LaFleur became the first Cardinals head coach to win his debut since 1973, and for now, Arizona's 1-0 in the win-loss column.

LaFleur, speaking with his team, gave a pretty animated post-game speech in the locker room, which was captured by the Cardinals' social/video team:

What Mike LaFleur Told Cardinals After Chargers Upset

"Bring it up real quick, we'll put that music right back on — real quick, [gather] as close as we can. You guys worked for this. You guys earned this win. You guys put in the work and I appreciate you guys so much for believing in it and believing that the work, works. Give it up for yourself right there," LaFleur said before handing out game balls to Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Wingard and Simi Fehoko.

"But scratch all that, everyone gets a game ball on this one, man. Because you guys earned it. Humility is a day away. Enjoy it. You should. You heard a lot of s--- and you blocked it all out. We're right back to work tomorrow. We'll get ready for Week 2."

Owner Michael Bidwill offered a game ball to LaFleur for his first win before the first-year coach broke the huddle down in the locker room.

What Mike LaFleur Told Reporters

LaFleur's message to reporters after the game was a bit more buttoned up and neutral.

"I’m just so excited about these guys and the work they put in to get results. We’re not going to be result based… we know what this league is, we know it’s results based, I get it. But inward, we’re going to be about the process and put in the work, and let the results go where they may," LaFleur said at the podium.

"We talk so much about good versus bad football – what good football looks like and what bad football looks like. There’s a lot to clean up, like always in Week 1. But for the most part I thought we, in all phases, played good football.”

For now, the Cardinals have a dash of hope for the 2026 season. We'll see if they'll continue building that momentum when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks pay a visit to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.