7 Moments That Shaped Cardinals' Shocking Week 1 Upset Over Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals shocked the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 1 road win in 26-14 fashion.

The Cardinals were one of the heavier underdogs across the league to begin 2026 action, though new head coach Mike LaFleur and his offense flashed its potential at SoFi Stadium.

It was a close call, though when the clock hit zero, the Cardinals moved to 1-0.

Seven moments that mattered in Arizona's shocking win over Los Angeles:

Fourth Quarter: Turnover On Downs Leads to More Cardinals Points Late

Why it mattered: Los Angeles, after receiving a punt, couldn't get any momentum going and faced a daunting 3rd-and-30. Two plays couldn't make up that massive yardage, and Arizona took over on downs with just minutes to play.

The Cardinals were able to squeeze some more clock before adding a field goal to their lead, stretching their advantage to 12 with 2:33 left thanks to a 49-yard try from Chad Ryland.

Fourth Quarter: Andrew Wingard Plays Centerfield, Picks Off Justin Herbert

Dewey crashing the party



📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/6k2sHLgqgJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 13, 2026

Why it mattered: Looking to make something happen, Justin Herbert pushed the ball deep downfield in hopes of finding Derius Davis — though Andrew Wingard was on the other end in double coverage, coming down with the interception and giving Arizona the opportunity to squeeze more clock.

With the Cardinals moving the sticks for another first down two plays later, L.A.'s hopes of coming back began to dwindle after Arizona took a few minutes off the clock.

Fourth Quarter: Blocked Punt Spurs Trey McBride TD

SIMI FEHOKO THE MAN YOU ARE



📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/ysT2sORxwW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 13, 2026

Why it mattered: After sacking Herbert in a two-point game, the Cardinals blocked the Chargers' punt and recovered the ball at the three-yard line. Two plays later, Jacoby Brissett found Trey McBride in the end zone to extend Arizona's lead.

The blocked punt obviously was huge for a few reasons, easily setting up Arizona to extend their fourth quarter lead to two possessions and forcing even more pressure on the Chargers to find two scores in the final 12 minutes of action.

Third Quarter: Max Melton Pass Interference Sets Up Chargers TD

Justin Herbert TD pass.

Madison Beer celebrates.

Chargers make it a one-score game.



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Why it mattered: A questionable pass interference call on Max Melton (who exited with an injury after the play) moved the ball 48 yards for the Chargers deep into Arizona territory. Three plays later, Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey in the end zone to draw within two points.

That's a tough blow for a Cardinals defense that could have forced a punt or even held Los Angeles to three — easily putting Herbert and co. in dangerous territory without making them earn it.

Just Before Halftime: Dante Stills Brings Down Justin Herbert

Dante Stills gets the sack on 4th and goal!



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Why it mattered: This was a huge play, for a few reasons. The Cardinals opted to bypass tying the game with a field goal, keeping their offense on the field on 4th and goal from the three-yard line. A touchdown before the half would have been massive.

Yet Dante Stills broke through and stopped Herbert for Arizona's first sack (and quarterback hit) of the afternoon. The Cardinals' pass rush finally got home and kept Los Angeles off the board from taking the lead right before getting the ball back at halftime.

Second Quarter: Omarion Hampton's Fumble

A collision leads to a fumble and the Cardinals take over 👀



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Why it mattered: The Chargers, driving deep into Arizona territory, had an opportunity to take the lead early in the second quarter before Hampton ran into his own player and ultimately coughed up the football.

Not only did that take points off the board for Los Angeles, but the Cardinals ultimately earned a free three points after just missing a field goal on the drive prior.

First Quarter: Jeremiyah Love's Opening Drive TD

Jeremiyah Love opens up his NFL career with a TD!



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Why it mattered: The Cardinals scored only two opening drive touchdowns last season, so moving the ball and punching it in to begin festivities in Los Angeles was important.

That, on top of giving themselves an early lead and momentum over the Chargers, was huge — especially for rookie Jeremiyah Love to reach the end zone in his first taste of NFL action.