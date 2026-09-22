ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to be without Will Johnson for likely the rest of the season after he suffered a neck injury in Week 2.

Johnson, a second-year corner, had high expectations of emerging into a potential cornerstone defense for Arizona's defense, who now moves forward without their starting cornerback into a grueling 2026 schedule.

"What’s great is I think we had a deep corner room, and here we are going into Week 3," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said to reporters on Monday.

"Again, you’re sick for Will for obvious reasons — the person over the player. Obviously, his teammates are sick for him too but hey it’s ball, and we move on."

Johnson, who has yet to officially be placed on injured reserve, shared the following message on his Instagram page:

"'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' Jeremiah 29:11 NIV

"This one hurts. The countless hours getting ready, the bond built with my brother's and what we have on that defense can be special. I appreciate all the support and prayers through these times. I know it won't be easy but I know God has a greater plan and I will attack this to come back better for myself and Cardinals nation 🙏"

#AZCardinals CB Will Johnson shares a message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/p5TnC92VEk — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) September 22, 2026

It isn't known what specifically happened to him on Sunday.

“His neck. That's literally all I got. He hit in his neck, and that’s what it is," LaFleur told reporters. When asked if Johnson needed surgery, he responded:

“I can’t answer that. I wish I could answer that for you. I don’t believe so, but I’ll get back to you guys on that depending on what happens.”

Garrett Williams is still looking to bounce back from his Achilles injury suffered last season while Max Melton (who left the game injured as well), Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark and possibly Starling Thomas from the practice squad are all options to replace Johnson.

LaFleur specifically mentioned Thomas as a player who can help cover for Johnson while he's out.

"Star's played a lot of football here. Star’s played good football, and I think Star’s in a good spot, head space-wise and physically," said LaFleur.

The Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers this week.