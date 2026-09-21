Cardinals Face Nightmare Will Johnson Injury Update With Season in Jeopardy

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals could be down significant talent in their cornerback room.

Cardinals corner Will Johnson left Week 2's loss with a neck injury and did not return. When asked for an update on Johnson during his Monday press conference, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur gave a worrying update:

"Will's got a neck. Potentially could miss the whole season. Sucks for him, obviously," said LaFleur.

He wasn't able to comment if Johnson needed surgery.

Johnson, a 2025 second-round pick, was entering a promising second season after showing signs of what made him a lockdown corner during his college days at Michigan. After anchoring starting duties as a rookie last season, there was hope the Cardinals would see the former No. 47 overall pick elevate his game to new levels with experience and knowledge of playing in the league under his belt.

Now, that's seriously been thrown into jeapordy. With LaFleur's words, Johnson is a likely candidate to land on injured reserve if he's going to miss most of the season.

Arizona is still awaiting Garrett Williams' return to the field due to an Achilles injury. Max Melton left with a toe injury during Week 2's loss and was described as day-to-day by LaFleur entering Week 3's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Left in the Cardinals' cornerback room is Denzel Burke — who has absorbed starting slot duties while Williams has been out — along with Kei'Trel Clark and Kalen King, who was recently elevated to the active roster.

"You know what's great is I think we had a deep corner room and here we are," LaFleur added in his press conference.

"Going into Week 3 and again, you're sick for Will. For obvious reasons, the person over the player and then obviously his teammates are sick for him too. But hey, it's ball, and we move on."

LaFleur made it sound like Starling Thomas was set to be elevated to the active roster from the practice squad while Johnson is out.

"Star's played a lot of football here. Star's played good football, and I think Star's in a good spot headspace-wise and physically," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals are 1-1 entering the third week of the season. We're set to get our first injury reports of Week 3 on Wednesday, though it's possible Johnson will be placed on injured reserve before then.

What a massive blow for Arizona's defense.