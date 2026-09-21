Will Johnson Likely Done for Year: How Cardinals Plan to Reshape Their Defense

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to be without second-year cornerback Will Johnson for what could be the rest of the 2026 season.

Johnson exited the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks with a neck injury and didn't return. Head coach Mike LaFleur gave a nightmare injury update to reporters on Monday, saying he didn't know if Johnson needed surgery but is likely to miss the entire year.

A Cardinals secondary already down one of their top corners is set to lose their most promising boundary player. For how long? That's still to be determined, though the Cardinals clearly have a massive hole to fill in the meantime:

What Cardinals Defense Looks Like Without Will Johnson

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Will Johnson (2) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We'll obviously start in the secondary, where the entire dynamic shifts based on Garrett Williams and his potential availability this week. Williams was activated off the PUP list before the end of preseason but has yet to play in any of Arizona's two games as he works his way back to 100% health from 2025's season-ending Achilles injury.

If Williams is healthy, he has the versatility to slide into either the slot or play on the boundary. LaFleur previously committed to Williams starting on the inside when healthy, though Johnson's departure from the lineup may force a change in that thinking.

If Williams indeed returns to the slot, Denzel Burke is likely to shift to the boundary after filling in for Williams during his absence. When the Cardinals are in base packages, it will likely be this duo on the field as corners with Max Melton and his health (he left with a toe injury and was dubbed day-to-day) being a wildcard here, too.

When needing a fourth depth cornerback, that opens the door for a few names that could fit the role: Kei'Trel Clark, Kalen King or Starling Thomas.

Clark was a surprise survivor of the team's 53-man roster while King was recently elevated from the practice squad. LaFleur, speaking with reporters on Monday, seemed to suggest Thomas was going to follow the same path.

Burke and Clark both have experience in the slot while Thomas is more so geared for boundary duties. The Cardinals do have options as far as depth in the room.

Another wildcard that potentially looms is Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who has experience playing in the slot as a safety and isn't exactly getting a lot of snaps behind Budda Baker and Andrew Wingard. Taylor-Demerson played well last season, and this might be a shot for him to potentially sniff more playing time.

As for how defensive coordinator Nick Rallis may adjust? Rallis isn't aggressive in terms of sending the house and putting pressure on opposing offenses. Through two weeks (Monday Night Football pending), the Cardinals' 6.5% blitz rate ranks as the sixth-least in the league. Arizona was near the middle of the pack in that category last season as well.

The Cardinals' pass rush still leaves a lot to be desired, and now taking another big blow to the cornerback room may force Arizona to be just a tad more aggressive in terms of their game plan. More time for quarterbacks to throw against a depleted secondary will make life already tougher than it is for the Cardinals' defense.

There were already questions on the Cardinals' defense entering 2026. A 31-point performance on Sunday mixed with losing their starting boundary cornerback just complicates their path to getting on track even further.