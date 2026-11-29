ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals, just 3-8 ahead of their Week 12 clash with the Washington Commanders, are just weeks away from the regular season finale. After Sunday, just five games stand between the Cardinals and one of their most important offseasons in recent team history.

Recent free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been floated as a possibility for the Cardinals earlier this week after a sudden and nasty divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback could have been a candidate to aid an injury-ridded Cardinals quarterback room that started four passers in as many weeks — with 40-year-old Josh Johnson again set to start against Washington today.

Rodgers, who previously worked with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (brother of Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur) made sense for the Cardinals in a few ways, though a recent report suggests the pairing, or any other NFL team, won't happen per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

"There weren't many teams interested in Rodgers before, and there might be fewer now following his controversial nationally televised exit interview, according to league sources. Plus, there is no indication that Rodgers, who turns 43 on Wednesday, even wants to continue playing." ESPN on Aaron Rodgers' Future

The Cardinals, quite clearly, have a bigger priority to finish out the 2026 season.

Cardinals Need to See Carson Beck As Much as Possible

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) yells out from the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A potential Rodgers signing would have brought two different realities to the Cardinals:

Rodgers would only fill in for the rest of the season in Arizona and nothing more. While the Cardinals could surely use a boost in attention and seats filled at State Farm Stadium, Rodgers' presence ultimately wouldn't be anything more than a band-aid to mask some of the organization's problems. This would completely derail the team's hopes of evaluating Carson Beck for the remainder of his rookie season, which only muddies the water of tomorrow in Arizona.

The second point is perhaps the biggest. Arizona invested a third-round pick in Beck and has only gotten to see him play sparingly thanks to an unfortunate mix of injuries and commitment to veterans ahead of him on the depth chart early in the season.

Whether Beck pans out or not is a moot point — the Cardinals simply need to be gathering as much information as possible on their recent Day 2 investment to make the best informed decision on their quarterback future.

Arizona has the second-most projected cap space next offseason with six picks in the first four rounds of the draft. Ample opportunity will be there for the Cardinals to make an upgrade if they so choose.

Beck has impressed in the short stints we've seen him on the field. The Hall of Fame Game brought great spark to the Cardinals' fan base and his first official NFL start weeks ago led to some solid individual play against the Rams.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks to pass the ball during a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet injuries have been the story of Beck's rookie season, a narrative the Miami and Georgia product had around him entering the draft after his surgery on the UCL in his throwing arm.

Beck suffered a rib injury during the Hall of Fame Game, sat out the rest of preseason and now has logged two separate back injuries this regular season, which have been deemed as spasms. After making the start against Los Angeles, he's now missed the past two games.

The good news? Beck should potentially be available next week and for the final five games of the 2026 season. His injury didn't sound long-term when being described by LaFleur, and if such was the case he would have been placed on injured reserve.

Good, bad or indifferent, the Cardinals' priority for the remainder of the season is seeing every snap possible of Beck. Even if it means completely shutting the door on other gold jacket options.