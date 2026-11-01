Cardinals vs Cowboys Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys are set to shortly meet at AT&T Stadium for Week 8 NFL action.

Per NFL rules, both teams have made their final rulings on inactive players, trimming their game day rosters down to 48 players each.

Final inactives for both sides ahead of today's 11:00 AM MST kickoff:

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Inactives: Carson Beck, Starling Thomas. Evan Hull, Eku Leota, Jon Gaines II, Albert Reese, Walter Nolen III

Our inactives for today's game pic.twitter.com/4N0GMmtQX1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 1, 2026

This means that all three questionable players for Arizona in Hjalte Froholdt, Andrew Wingard and Max Melton are active for the Cardinals today. That's a big boost for a Cardinals team looking for a major upset over Dallas.

Speaking of the Cowboys, they also got some good news ahead of Week 8:

Dallas Cowboys Inactives

Inactives: KaVontae Turpin, Shavon Revel Jr., Dee Winters, Tyrus Wheat, Drew Shelton, Luke Schoonmaker

Dallas Cowboys inactives against Arizona today:



KaVontae Turpin (WR)

Shavon Revel Jr. (CB)

Dee Winters (LB)

Tyrus Wheat (OLB)

Drew Shelton (T)

Luke Schoonmaker (TE) — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2026

This means the Cowboys will have George Pickens and Kenny Clark active today against Arizona. Both were listed as questionable on Friday.

Best Thing Said This Week

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur On what he learned about adversity during his time as the Offensive Coordinator at Davidson University during the 2013 season and how that experience shaped his career:

“I learned that it was a cool place to live and they love their basketball. It was cool. I still have relationships back there. It was an interesting situation. I think there was a five-year span where there were four wins or something like that, but whoever came in turned it around and showed that they can actually do it. You’re always learning from those types of experiences.

"The Davidson one, sure. I’m not going to really reflect on that too much. Shoot, in Atlanta, we started 5-0 in that first year with (Commanders Head Coach) Dan Quinn — or 4-1, something like that. We had a stretch where we lost seven in a row and it was tough sledding (and) then the next year ended up going to the Super Bowl. Then (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) gets the head job in San Francisco — we’re all fired up and ready to install this thing and get it going. We were 0-9 and it was tough.

"There are a lot of different experiences you lean on in those times. Where I always try to put my focus is that this is a week-to-week league. I want these guys to be where their feet are. The highs that they felt last week (and) the lows that they felt after this last game — once you reset, you learn from it on those Mondays, you get right back to work, and you work to be 1-0. Good, bad, or anything in between, I don’t try to look past that. (I) try to lean on those experiences that I’m talking about and that you’re alluding to and then just try to grow.”