Cardinals-Cowboys Injury Report: Who's Officially Out, Questionable?

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys have revealed their final injury reports of their practice week ahead of Sunday's clash.

The Cardinals have ruled out Walter Nolen III (ankle) and Jon Gaines II (ankle) entering the weekend.

Three faces in Hjalte Froholdt (knee), Max Melton (knee) and Andrew Wingard (knee) are questionable. Prominent names such as Budda Baker, Jeremiyah Love, Josh Sweat, Michael Wilson and Mack Wilson Sr. were removed off the injury report and are good to go.

Dallas, meanwhile, ruled out Ka'Vontae Turpin (ribs) and Dee Winters (calf). The Cowboys have a laundry list of players questionable entering the weekend, which includes: Jonathan Bullard (calf), Kenny Clark (back), Marist Liufau (forearm), P.J. Locke (foot), George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), and Luke Schoonmaker (groin).

What's Next For Cardinals-Cowboys?

The Cardinals and Cowboys will both have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday. These moves, based on the positions, could be key in determining who the respective teams believe will be in or out.

Sunday, the two sides will make final active or inactive decisions on injured players, which are due by the NFL 90 minutes prior to kickoff. With kickoff at 11:00 AM MST on Sunday, this report will be due at 9:30 AM MST.

Teams are only allowed to dress 48 players on a game day.

Cardinals Know Cowboys Have Talent

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls a playb during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Cowboys being under .500 entering Week 8, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knows exactly what's in store with Dallas:

“They have a lot of talent, I know that. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Dak. I’ve had a lot of respect for ‘Schotty’ (Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer) — he’s as good a human in this league as there is," LaFleur told reporters.

"You know they’re always going to be a talent-filled team. It’s always fun to go into that stadium (AT&T Stadium) and play those guys for obvious reasons. We have our hands full like you do every week but yes, these guys are talented.”

CeeDee Lamb Hoping to Break Curse

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb had some thoughts on Arizona winning their last eight-of-nine matchups against Dallas.

"They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night," Lamb told the Cowboys' official team site.

“I've never beat the Cardinals since I've been in the league, so that's kind of fair to say,” Lamb said. “I wouldn't say heightened focus, but it's definitely another take.”

The Cardinals haven't lost to Dallas since 2017.