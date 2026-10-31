Cardinals Reshuffle Roster Before Cowboys Game

ARIZONA — There's no sugarcoating how important of a game the Arizona Cardinals have ahead.

Week 8's clash with the Dallas Cowboys could potentially decide the direction of the Cardinals' season. A win against Dallas would push Arizona to 3-5 and keep just the slightest flame of hope alive for a turnaround while a 2-6 start would all but officially cement the Cardinals' fate of the 2026 season.

Eying a potential upset, the Cardinals made two roster moves today:

How Cardinals Reshuffled Roster vs Cowboys

On Saturday, Arizona elevated DL Jared Harrison-Hunte and TE Kenny Yeboah for tomorrow's game vs. Dallas. The Cardinals used both of their standard practice squad elevations.

Arizona previously ruled out DL Walter Nolen III and OL Jon Gaines on Friday. Harrison-Hunte will supply the Cardinals numbers along the defensive line while this could signal Arizona is confident in the questionable Hjalte Froholdt to play center on Sunday.

The same could be said for other questionable players in CB Max Melton and S Andrew Wingard.

The decision to elevate Yeboah is an interesting one, as all of Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Teagan Quitoriano were healthy this week. Perhaps Arizona wanted an extra body in their room, as they do utilize 13 (one running back, three tight end) personnel more than almost any other team in the NFL.

Cardinals Have History on Their Side vs Cowboys

The Cardinals have won their last eight of nine matchups against the Cowboys, as Dallas' last win against Arizona came back in 2017.

That's an odd stat, as the Cardinals have continally ranked near the bottom of the basement of NFL standings while the Cowboys are consistently viewed as playoff contenders on a yearly basis.

"Yeah, it's just crazy," Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb told reporters on never beating Arizona since he came into the league (h/t Cowboys' Official Team Site). "[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

"We've played them in prime time, they beat us there. So, we need to treat them as if they are a Super Bowl contending team, which they may be, you know what I'm saying? Hats off to them in their prep, and we just got to go match them. If not overpowered that."

We'll see if the Cardinals can continue their success in AT&T Stadium.