Cardinals Eying These 3 Free Agents After Jeremiyah Love Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals officially placed running back Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve today, losing their star rookie for at least the next four weeks at a minimum.

It's a big blow for the Cardinals, though Arizona can't afford to stop their operation fresh off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

While Tyler Allgeier is healthy and fresh off a monster performance, the Cardinals also may be without running back Bam Knight — who is in concussion protocol.

Needless to say, Arizona will need some fresh faces in their backfield.

As the team prepares for a road test against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, the Cardinals tried out the following running backs according to the league's transaction wire:

Ulysses Bentley

Indianapolis Colts running back Ulysses Bentley IV (37) takes a pass downfield Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bentley played his college football at SMU (2019-21) and Ole Miss (2022-24) before declaring for the draft in 2025.

Bentley went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent and appeared in one game for the organization last season, mostly owning practice squad duties.

Bentley was cut ahead of 2026 final roster dues and was picked up by the New Orleans Saints for two weeks before later being released.

He has logged just one NFL carry.

Jermar Jefferson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jermar Jefferson (43) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson has the most NFL experience out of the three running backs on this list, first approaching the league with the Detroit Lions as a seventh-round pick in 2021. He played in seven games during his rookie season.

He spent the next few seasons either injured or on Detroit's practice squad, not appearing in a single game for the Lions through the end of his tenure in 2024.

Jefferson inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans in training camp last season but was released ahead of final roster cuts. Just days later, he landed with the Cardinals — where he ultimately played in two games for Arizona. He did not re-sign with the team last offseason.

Jefferson spent brief moments with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota this offseason before he was released from the Vikings with an injury designation on Aug. 30. His injury was not disclosed.

Jefferson has played in a total of 11 games with 96 yards on 21 rushes and two touchdowns.

Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (34) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tau-Tolliver, undrafted this past offseason, played his first four college seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to Michigan State last year.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie free agent and was waived ahead of final roster cuts this August.