Cardinals Schedule Played Out Perfectly for Carson Beck

It's hard to think of a bigger winner from the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule release than rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

The Cardinals, by all accounts and metrics, have one of the hardest schedules for the coming season thanks to their position in the NFC West on top of other playoff teams set to lock horns with them in the regular season.

So it feels a bit odd to crown anybody as a winner in Arizona with low expectations again following the team, though the schedule does pan out nicely for Beck.

Why Carson Beck is Cardinals' Big Winner From 2026 Schedule

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The beginning of Arizona's 2026 schedule is... quite something. The Cardinals open the season with three-of-four games on the road against all of the Chargers, Seahawks, 49ers and Giants.

Their next block of games? Lions, Rams, Cowboys and Broncos. Their three games before a late Week 14 bye? Chiefs, Commanders and Eagles.

There's a world where, realistically, the Cardinals could be well out of the postseason running entering their bye week.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett, by all accounts, is expected to be the team's opening day starter — though there's a prevailing feeling Beck will be lurking in the shadows ready to be inserted into the lineup.

Some believe that's going to happen sooner as opposed to later, though I have a tough time buying Beck will be thrown into the starting lineup early in 2026.

I do believe the late bye week, if Arizona performs up (or in this case, down) to expectations, plays into Beck's favor, allowing an extra week of practice in the event of a quarterback switch.

Beck's a third-round selection with plenty of college experience behind him, playing in 55 total games for two prestigious football programs in Miami and Georgia with multiple runs to a national championship appearance. He provides ideal NFL quarterback size (6-4) and is a moldable pocket passer/game manager archetype.

If there was any quarterback available for the Cardinals to select to play immediately, Beck was the clear choice.

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck during a news conference on May 7, 2026, at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That bodes well for Beck to enter the lineup this season, and getting into action this year as a starter would be a win — but not just in terms of getting into the lineup.

If there's any favorable part of the Cardinals' schedule, it's their final four games against the Jets, Saints, Raiders and 49ers — all are at State Farm Stadium except their trip to New Orleans.

Obviously, for a rookie quarterback, playing against "easier" opponents will always be preferred. In our schedule predictions, we have Beck going three-of-four in that stretch.

Opponent strength aside, the real win here is the opportunity for Beck to prove himself to Cardinals brass.

Arizona is expected to be potential players in a highly coveted 2027 quarterback market with a draft class potentially offering numerous franchise prospects at the position. For the Cardinals, that's enticing.

For Beck, any opportunity to actually prove himself in live NFL settings will do good for his evaluation. Especially if he can play well, perhaps he'll make Arizona think twice about pushing their chips into 2027 and instead bet on Beck.

And that's the biggest win here for Beck, is simply having a realistic chance of showing what he can do before the Cardinals are faced with a franchise altering decision next offseason.

That would be a tough ask early in the season, though a mix of low expectations, tough opponents at the start, a late bye week and a soft closing could ultimately pay off big for Beck in shaping his NFL career and the Cardinals' future at quarterback all at once.