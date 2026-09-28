Cardinals Fans Sound Off on Jacoby Brissett, Nick Rallis and More After Loss to 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals began their comeback just a tad too late.

The Cardinals fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 action despite clawing their way back from a three-possession deficit in the second half. Arizona was within two points with under three minutes left before the Niners shut the door, walking out of Levi's Stadium with a 36-30 victory.

We asked, you delivered. Here's what Cardinals fans had to say on X after the game:

Things Always Start With the QB, Don't They?

When quarterbacks win, they tend to get all the glory. During a loss, they absorb all of the blame. That's life in the NFL, and very much so for Jacoby Brissett, who poured in 38 passes completed for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

A mobile qb wins us that game — J (@johnny320105) September 28, 2026

In fact, it feels like a good chunk of the Cardinals' fan base is split on Brissett.

"My first thought was how premature fans were in wanting to dump Brissett over 1 bad game," econprofaj said.

John Olson countered with, "The Brissett experiment should be over. He starts almost every game looking like crap and only start to play well once we are down by double digits. This year is over. Let’s see what Beck has to offer."

Please bench Brissett — benito (@bpclivesmatter) September 28, 2026

Benching Brissett would prompt Carson Beck, their third-round rookie, into action. That's something a handful of people want.

Would’ve won with Beck in — GoldenMoose (@BougheyEvan) September 27, 2026

Start Beck — LCG 🌴🌤️🇺🇸 - GO CARDINALS (@HemiGuyFL) September 28, 2026

Nick Rallis is Under Heavy Fire

The Cardinals brought defensive coordinator Nick Rallis back for a fourth season, a controversial move both at the time and even more so now. Arizona's defense has been absent in the last two weeks after allowing a combined 67 points.

Nick Rallis shouldn't be a part of the Arizona Cardinals organization starting tomorrow. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) September 28, 2026

"It would be very cool if we could keep opponents from averaging 10 yards per play," Dank Sinatra added.

"Nick Rallis needs to be fired," Edin also added.

Trade Josh Sweat, looks completely checked out.

Our LB's suck.

Why has JB decided not to push the ball down field compared to how he played last season?



I have faith in MLF, but he really needs to rebuild this defensive staff next offseason. — Kyle (@dangahv) September 27, 2026

We knew the D would be trouble but to repeatedly give up long TDs in the first minutes of a game again shows that team is completely unprepared. Fire Rallis now before it’s too late — SaveDemocracy (@AnepNY) September 28, 2026

JohnyV's Double chimed in with, "Rallis isn't the guy who should be leading the Defense. Too many errors and mistakes week in and week out. I'm tired of seeing him running the show."

Monti Ossenfort And Michael Bidwill Aren't Safe, Either

Ossenfort wasn't spared from fan criticism, and neither was owner Michael Bidwill.

Who cares team just going to run it back next week. Franchise isnt interested in winning. — Brian Pigati (@BrianPigati) September 27, 2026

Morale victories mean nothing. Seen too many L’s and not enough W’s. This team can’t keep treating its fans this way — Jonathon (@JonathonW_7) September 27, 2026

We suck, we need a new GM. Cardinals are always good when we have a shut down secondary. We haven’t addressed the CB position in a long time. We also need to go after a veteran QB. We aren’t an organization that can build people up from the draft. We have to trade and sign ppl. — Bravo (@TylerBravo_) September 28, 2026

Ending on a Positive Note...

As we broke down after the game, there might be a sliver of positivity the Cardinals can take after clawing back.

Proud of the fight. Brutal schedule ahead. Offense looked better today, again the defense was atrocious. — Punisher0203 (@Punisher0203) September 27, 2026

49ers are a Super Bowl contender, we’re not. We didn’t really expect to win but it still tough. They showed some positives. It feels like we’re more talented but still losing like last year. I just hope we don’t degrade the second half like last year. Maybe we’ll go 3-2. — Terry Estes (@MoAZCardsFan) September 28, 2026

A result of revenue sharing.

Losing is still profitable… — Lauren Tolmachoff (@glendalelauren) September 28, 2026