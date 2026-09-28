Cardinals Fans Sound Off on Jacoby Brissett, Nick Rallis and More After Loss to 49ers
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The Arizona Cardinals began their comeback just a tad too late.
The Cardinals fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 action despite clawing their way back from a three-possession deficit in the second half. Arizona was within two points with under three minutes left before the Niners shut the door, walking out of Levi's Stadium with a 36-30 victory.
We asked, you delivered. Here's what Cardinals fans had to say on X after the game:
Things Always Start With the QB, Don't They?
When quarterbacks win, they tend to get all the glory. During a loss, they absorb all of the blame. That's life in the NFL, and very much so for Jacoby Brissett, who poured in 38 passes completed for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
In fact, it feels like a good chunk of the Cardinals' fan base is split on Brissett.
"My first thought was how premature fans were in wanting to dump Brissett over 1 bad game," econprofaj said.
John Olson countered with, "The Brissett experiment should be over. He starts almost every game looking like crap and only start to play well once we are down by double digits. This year is over. Let’s see what Beck has to offer."
Benching Brissett would prompt Carson Beck, their third-round rookie, into action. That's something a handful of people want.
Nick Rallis is Under Heavy Fire
The Cardinals brought defensive coordinator Nick Rallis back for a fourth season, a controversial move both at the time and even more so now. Arizona's defense has been absent in the last two weeks after allowing a combined 67 points.
"It would be very cool if we could keep opponents from averaging 10 yards per play," Dank Sinatra added.
"Nick Rallis needs to be fired," Edin also added.
JohnyV's Double chimed in with, "Rallis isn't the guy who should be leading the Defense. Too many errors and mistakes week in and week out. I'm tired of seeing him running the show."
Monti Ossenfort And Michael Bidwill Aren't Safe, Either
Ossenfort wasn't spared from fan criticism, and neither was owner Michael Bidwill.
Ending on a Positive Note...
As we broke down after the game, there might be a sliver of positivity the Cardinals can take after clawing back.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin