Cardinals Forced to Sign 40-Year-Old QB as Injuries Mount

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' Monday has taken a steep twist thanks to several significant injuries to their offense, and with news of Gardner Minshew potentially being done for the season, the organization has already targeted their next passer.

From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons."

With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons. pic.twitter.com/5ZIN2IpZRQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

Johnson, a perennial backup veteran quarterback, will be the team's No. 2 quarterback as the Cardinals prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams — who just welcomed Myles Garrett back to the mix with a three-sack performance this Sunday.

Minshew was injured on the final play of the second quarter against Seattle. He returned to finish the game but showed obvious discomfort.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck is slated to start for Arizona this week.

Johnson, 40 years old, first entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He's played 50 NFL games with 11 starts, most recently starting twice for the Washington Commanders in 2025. In those two games, Johnson completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards for one touchdown and two interceptions.

He has a 2-9 record as a starter.

It was an extremely tough day for the Cardinals, who lost both Minshew and Michael Wilson.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur says the team has to regroup, even amid the injuries.

“I think probably even stronger than how I said it yesterday. I wasn’t anticipating some of the things that we found out today. I knew that particularly on offense — (with) the defense there’s been a guy here and there, but there’s been some decent continuity over the last month, and I think you guys see that," LaFleur said.

"I think you see 11 has won more and more each week, particularly over these last four weeks. Not the case on offense right now and that’s what I meant by that. There’s been a lot of moving parts, and I have to do a better job of stabilizing that to make sure that we don’t have performances like we did yesterday.”

The Cardinals recently dealt Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week, thinning their quarterback room down to two. With Minshew injured, Beck was the only healthy quarterback on the roster prior to Johnson's signing.