Carson Beck is Suddenly Cardinals' Starting QB

ARIZONA — Carson Beck appears to be a serious candidate to start for the Arizona Cardinals moving forward thanks to a rapid injury update on Gardner Minshew.

Minshew, according to reports, is feared to have suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

From NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

"Sources: Cardinals starting QB Gardner Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm, an injury he had before halftime and played with. Minshew is getting more tests, but he could be out for the season, facing months of rehab. Carson Beck would be up."

Minshew on the final play of the first half against Seattle on Sunday, where Minshew had his throwing arm hit and was ultimately sacked.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur wouldn't confirm if Minshew would be out for the season on Monday when he met with reporters but did acknowledge the quarterback was getting an MRI.

Beck recently had his pathway to playing opened earlier this week after the Cardinals traded away Jacoby Brissett, propelling Beck to QB2 status in Arizona behind Minshew.

Speaking last week, LaFleur told reporters Beck is "prepared" to enter action.

“Obviously it’s just behind the scenes. Nothing that you guys see, but I know he’s prepared to go in there if need be," LaFleur said.

"Again, just like Gardner, just like anyone that you ask that’s going to be on this team, they’re prepared as if they’re going to be the starting quarterback or they’re prepared if they have to go in. I know that he has (a) full grasp of this game plan (and) of this system. It’s no secret, obviously, if something were to happen, it’d be nice to know what we have right there. I feel really good about where he is with his development, so if that were to come up, then obviously he’d be the next one in.”

The Cardinals, sitting at 3-6, have heard plenty of noise from anxious fans wanting to see what the organization has in Beck.

Now, they're possibly getting that opportunity.

It's not quite the opportunity the Cardinals envisioned, however. Last week, LaFleur dove into his philosophy on rookie quarterbacks and their development in terms of playing vs sitting.

"It comes in all shapes and sizes. Some infrastructures in terms of the team and the dynamics of the building, sometimes it's more suitable for a rookie quarterback. Sometimes it's not suitable at all. I've been a part a few of those. Then it goes back to the player: is he ready to play physically? Is he ready to play mentally? Does he need more time?" LaFleur said on Friday.

"... There's nothing like learning through experience in terms of the actual physical part, but to be able to sit there and watch, particularly the top guys at the position do it week in and week out. How they prepare Monday through basically Sunday morning and then go do it for that three and a half hour window, there's nothing like it. But some aren't awarded that gift, if you will. So again, all shapes and sizes."

We'll learn more Wednesday when LaFleur meets with reporters, but it appears Beck's time is approaching.