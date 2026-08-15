Cardinals Make Jeremiyah Love Decision for Cowboys Game After Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals will not see Jeremiyah Love play this coming week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love injured his ankle in last week's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was first described as minor. Now, head coach Mike LaFleur said the injury is "a little more sore" and they'll revisit Love's status after this week.

Love had 14 touches in Las Vegas and looked every bit of the No. 3 overall pick Cardinals fans had hoped he would be. He tallied 71 scrimmage yards and a mix of highlight plays making defenders miss in the open field.

"Yeah, I was hoping to get double digits, whether it be a couple catches and some runs, so he got the 14 right there. I wasn't really sure because we only had the three drives in the first half, and so I didn't know where that thing was going to go," LaFleur said of Love's workload.

"We got through two drives, and there was like six minutes to go in the second quarter. It was crazy, fastest preseason game in the first half. To answer your question, not trying to be too long winded with it, I like where he was at with the touches."

It was an exciting debut for Love, but more than anything, LaFleur was impressed with Love's dynamic ability in the passing attack.

"Well, if you have a back that can run routes out of the backfield, you typically have favorable matchups," he said following the game.

"There's obviously certain linebackers that are really good at covering guys. If you got a guy that you feel is pretty dynamic, that can obviously be a pretty big weapon for you. So now, when you do that, you get a little bit looser in protection because obviously, he's not into the protection. So, there's a give and take to the whole thing. I've been pleased with him. I think he's doing a better job, and I thought he self-corrected well for being a rookie as well as anyone I have been around. What do I mean by that? He was really hoppy when he first got back here on July 22nd or whatever our first day was. You have to stay grounded as a back when you're on your tracks. You set your track. You read it. Whatever our scheme is, whether it's duo and you're reading that the play side back or it's wide zone, you're going one gap at a time. But you have to stay grounded to be able to hit it, and he's only gotten better at that.

"And I thought he was a little hoppy, probably to start the game, and then I thought as the game went on, he got a little bit more grounded. I've seen the same thing with his routes, and when the balls are in the air, not jumping. Like if you stay grounded through a catch, receiver, tight end, running back eligible, you have a chance for the YAC, and obviously for him, when he stays grounded, because of how explosive he is, he could turn some you know pretty easy catches into explosives for us."

The Cardinals face the Green Bay Packers after next weekend's matchup against Dallas. With it being the final preseason game, starters are unlikely to play in Green Bay, so we may have seen the last of Love in preseason.