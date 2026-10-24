Cardinals GM Sends Clear Message After Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' trade with the Houston Texans for Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially in the rearview mirror.

Though outside of a short statement in the team's press release, we've yet to hear from general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Until now.

Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM on Friday and wasn't shy about moving on from Harrison.

"Those decisions are always hard. I think the world of Marv, and he's going to have a bright future in this league," said Ossenfort. "For us it was just an opportunity to that presented itself. A team stepped up with a trade opportunity that we thought was a significant pick.

"You're trying to do right by the player. Us communicating that timeline to Marvin Saturday morning, it's never a smooth process. It's always difficult timing but always want to be transparent when we can ... We're not looking back."

The Cardinals dealt Harrison to the Texans for a trade package that ultimately netted them a second-round pick, a solid deal for a player who only had five receptions on the season.

There were rumblings Harrison wasn't happy in the desert — though it doesn't sound like the Cardinals were too happy with their former fourth overall pick, either.

“My role is always to do what’s best for the team,” Ossenfort continued. “It’s always to do what’s best for the team in terms of the information that we have at that specific time. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I will always continue to do, what the right move is for the team.

"It may be different as weeks go by, but at that time, we believe that was the best move for the team. And that’s what we did.”

The Cardinals move forward with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson as their top two weapons with Kendrick Bourne filling in for Harrison. Houston, meanwhile, added Harrison to their receiver's room of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Jaylin Noel.