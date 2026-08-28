Cardinals vs. Packers: 2 Best Bets for Tonight's Preseason Finale

It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers to square off at Lambeau Field for tonight's preseason finale for both sides.

With starters not expected to play, fans of Arizona and Green Bay are sure to see a handful of position battles finalize while players can make or break their chances of landing on the final roster.

Case in point, there's still plenty riding on tonight's game for both sides — and it should be plenty entertaining.

If you're looking for action tonight, here's two of the best bets we found on the internet:

OVER 36.5 Points

Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER in the LaFleur Bowl. Both offenses have been strong so far in the postseason. The Cardinals have hung 30+ points in two of their three games, and the Packers are coming off a 33-point performance against the Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"Quarterbacks for both teams have also been impressive thus far. Gardner Minshew has been great for the Cardinals, and Carson Beck is on track to get back on the field. The 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord has also been good for the Packers. More often than not, good quarterback play is all a game needs to hit the OVER in a preseason affair.

"Let's sit back and root for points in this one."

Our take: We're not sure where MacMillan is getting his information, as Beck hasn't thrown a pass in practice in roughly two weeks and would be a massive surprise to play tonight. Though the Cardinals haven't officially ruled him out (since they're in Green Bay and not meeting with local reporters) the overwhelming expectation is Beck won't play.

Moneyline Pick: Cardinals

Michael Crosson, Action Network: "In the chaotic preseason environment, public perception routinely overreacts to single-week scoring margins. By taking the moneyline on overlooked underdogs in tight-spread settings, bettors capitalize on market mispricings driven by public bias than actual on-field execution.

"... Our internal tracking shows early public action heavily skewed toward Green Bay, drawing 76% of bets and 93% of total money. In reality, the wrong team is likely favored here. Arizona possesses the superior backup quarterback tandem in Minshew and Slovis, an offense averaging over 240 passing yards per game through three preseason games, and the LaFleur brother who seems to have more personal incentive to compete.

"We'll fade the public overreaction and back the Cardinals on the moneyline."

Our take: Moneyline bets always feel like a toss-up in preseason, and with practically no starters playing in this game, it truly does feel like a coin-flip. What we can say about Arizona's offense is it hasn't mattered who operates it — it's looked fairly solid. With that said, Slovis didn't look exactly strong against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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