Cardinals Linked to 3 Different QBs in Latest NFL Mock Drafts

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4 to begin the first six weeks of the season — which is on the lower end of a top ten pick and not quite bad enough for a top five spot.

The Cardinals are heavily believed to be eying a quarterback if they will indeed pick that high, even with third-round pick Carson Beck currently on the roster. Arizona is expected to play Beck this season before exploring options in 2027.

As it stands, three recent mock drafts all had the Cardinals plucking quarterbacks from the draft order:

Sports Illustrated: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) calls a play against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilberto Manzano: "I think Carr might be the fourth-best quarterback in this year’s class because he doesn’t stand out physically with average size (6'2", 215 pounds) and arm strength. But scouts consider him the safest QB option because of how well he reads defenses. Coach Mike LaFleur just spent three seasons working with Rams coach Sean McVay, who values accuracy and high-level decision making before and after the snap.

"Carr, who has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,639 yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception, could hit the ground running and run LaFleur’s scheme efficiently."

ESPN: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Field Yates: "The Cardinals made enough of an investment in Carson Beck this April (65th overall) to suggest he could be the long-term starter, but I'm not sold on that being the case. Enter the dynamic Chambliss, who makes up for below-average size (6-foot, 205 pounds) with playmaking, clutch production, experience and craftiness.

"No quarterback in this class has played better in big games than Chambliss, who averaged 307 passing yards and accounted for six touchdowns in three College Football Playoff games last season. He has led Ole Miss to three wins over AP Top 25 teams in 2026."

CBS Sports: Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Edwards: "Saturday was hardly Austin Simmons' best day of the season, but he is a big quarterback with a strong arm. He operates in the pocket well and has thrown with great touch and anticipation. Thinking back to last season, it was a tale of two seasons for Ty Simpson , who was taken No. 13 overall by the Rams. The first half of the year was excellent, but the second half of the season was very much impacted by injury. All it takes is one team to believe in the talent, but Simpson's stock was on the ropes."