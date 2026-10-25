Cardinals Linked to Josh Sweat Trade With Cowboys

ARIZONA — Weeks after Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans, the Arizona Cardinals might not be done moving off their biggest names.

Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, initially dealing with injury to begin the 2026 season, has found his footing in recent weeks by amassing two sacks in the last three games. After a 12-sack season in 2025, Sweat is getting closer and closer to reaching his prior form.

That's perhaps at the right time for the Cardinals, who could be open to trading Sweat if the price is right. Sweat reportedly requested a trade earlier this offseason with numerous teams calling for his availability at different points of the summer.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says that could very well happen near the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and there's one team specifically he circled as a landing spot.

Cowboys Marked as Josh Sweat Trade Spot

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his weekly buzz file, Fowler ended his writing with this nugget on Sweat:

"Josh Sweat: The Arizona Cardinals already have shown they are willing to trade a player for the right price. In August, general manager Monti Ossenfort said the Cardinals were not interested in trading Sweat. But now the Cardinals are 2-4, and unless they turn it around, they could be willing to listen to meaningful offers," he wrote.

"One team that could explore the possibility of a Sweat trade is the Cowboys, who are trying to salvage their season Monday night in Philadelphia."

Dallas, after trading Micah Parsons last season, is still in search for another top edge rusher to help a Cowboys defense that desperately needs it. With a team that should conceivably be winning now, owner and desirer of splash moves in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to pull the trigger on a move that could help solve some issues.

The Cowboys are also familiar with Sweat, spending years game-planning for him when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles before Sweat joined Arizona last season. After the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon in January — who played a big role in helping land Sweat — things began to crumble.

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) slips and looses the ball as he is defended by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat didn't participate in any bit of OTAs, minicamp, training camp or preseason but has been active for every Cardinals regular season game. Through six games, Sweat has tallied 14 tackles and two sacks.

Arizona has been consistent in their public messaging of not trading Sweat, who also is looking for a new contract. He's in the second of a four-year, $76 million deal that features no guaranteed money in the final two seasons (2027 and 2028).

Rumors around the desert are the Cardinals will part from Sweat for a second-round pick, which was a similar compensation they got for Harrison. However, Sweat is 29 and has obvious injury concerns with his knee.

While Sweat could very well be traded next offseason, his value around the deadline will never be higher — especially if he continues improving on a weekly basis like his form suggests.

And for what it's worth, the Cowboys do host the Cardinals in Week 8.