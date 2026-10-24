Cardinals Mailbag: What's Going on With Carson Beck?

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to steal a win against the Denver Broncos this week, and with all eyes on Larry Fitzgerald and his Ring of Honor induction, the Cardinals are hoping to do their part and keep fans in the seats of State Farm Stadium past halftime.

This week's mailbag is lighter than usual, thanks for all of the questions!

Will Nick Rallis keep the blitz coming vs Denver? I hope so?? - Joel

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Same, Joel. I've been pounding the table for the Cardinals to be more aggressive when it comes to blitzing. After allowing four straight 30-point games, Rallis put the pedal to the metal and had his highest blitz rate of the season in their upset win over the Rams.

Whether that carries over is one of the biggest talking points of the week. You'd think the Cardinals would want to put pressure on a struggling Bo Nix, but I'm just a guy with a laptop.

Mike LaFleur promised changes that came to the defensive side of the ball. He followed through, and so did Rallis.

Their more aggressive approach in defensive play-calling wasn't the sole reason they won in Los Angeles, though there's certainly something there for the Cardinals to build on.

When are Tip Reiman and James Conner coming back? - AngryCardsFan

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I appreciate the weekly question, AngryCardsFan. Still no major updates from Mike LaFleur on either player.

It does feel like Reiman will be back at some point this season, but it doesn't feel like he's close to playing. Conner did get an update from Monti Ossenfort on his appearance with Arizona Sports:

“James is really close to a return,” Ossenfort said. “He’s going to continue to work and be ready to go. There are some roster construction considerations that go into that, but James is doing great. As always, he’s been a positive influence on the team, and he’s progressing well in his rehab.”

Who knows what the future holds for either. The Cardinals are very much keeping it under wraps.

If you ever got hurt at the facilities would you let them treat you, uber to the hospital, or pay the ambulance bill? - Bryan

Josh Sweat appears at the Cardinals minicamp at Arizona Cardinals training facility on June 9, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryan, I'm not paying the ambulance bill, that's for damn sure. I assure you journalism money isn't all that great!

I'd love for them to actually look at my hamstrings, which have been jello after turning 30. I've got a big Turkey Bowl coming up where I need to repeat my MVP performance.

I'm letting them treat me, for sure, I haven't seen any electrical substations nearby.

Am I wrong or has Carson Beck been injured since the HOF game? - Terry

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terry, I understand how it feels like that from the outside.

Beck's injury history has been... interesting. He played in the Hall of Fame Game, practiced the week after and suddenly had rib injuries so bad he was ruled out for the rest of preseason play — which was a blow for the Cardinals.

However, this injury — his back now — is different from his preseason injury. This just popped this week.

Beck hasn't played because he's been inactive as the emergency quartertback, not because he's hurt. This week is the first time all regular season he could miss a game due to injury alone.