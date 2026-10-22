One Move Every NFL Team Should Make At the 2026 Trade Deadline

The NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams are already swinging big on trades. The Steelers sent Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys , the Ravens acquired Cam Jurgens from the Eagles and the Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans over the past several weeks.

What this 2026 season has already shown is that teams across the league are as willing as ever to make midseason deals—even if those moves cost a pretty penny, like the addition of Jurgens did for Baltimore.

As all 32 teams work to fortify their rosters, here’s one move every squad should make ahead of the trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals: Consider dealing edge rusher Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat signed with the Cardinals in 2025, but could be on the move a year later. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have already been sellers ahead of the deadline, sending Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans for a second-round pick. Another player they can consider trading is edge rusher Josh Sweat, who signed with Arizona in free agency in 2025 (at the time, to reunite with Jonathan Gannon, his former coordinator in Philadelphia). There were rumors during the spring that Sweat had requested a trade, though Arizona said it had “no interest” in trading him. That, however, could change with the Cardinals now just 2–4. Sweat tallied 12 sacks for the Cardinals last season, but has gotten off to a slower start in 2026, notching two sacks through six games. —Eva Geitheim

Atlanta Falcons: Trade safety Jessie Bates III

While the Falcons have started the season just 2–4, they’ve seemed to have found somewhat of an identity with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback—that is, just barely hold on defensively to allow the offense to score 30-plus points. Part of that equation has been safety Jessie Bates III, who is second on the team in defensive snaps played and has logged 31 tackles. Bates, though, has also allowed a team-high 135.3 passer rating on 13 targets, which have gone for 10 receptions and two touchdowns. With the 29-year-old in the final season of the four-year, $64.02 million contract he signed in 2023, the Falcons would be wise to try trading Bates while they can still get something in return. While Atlanta is part of what has become an always-winnable NFC South, they sit amid the first year of the Matt Ryan-Ian Cunningham-Kevin Stefanski era, and should be looking toward the future rather than playing for the now. –Mike Kadlick

MORE: Ranking 15 NFL Players Who Could Be Traded By the Nov. 10 Deadline

Baltimore Ravens: Keep wide receiver Rashod Bateman

The Ravens already made a big swing by trading for Cam Jurgens to fill their need at center. At this point, they should prioritize retaining their roster, including Rashod Bateman, who has been the subject of trade rumors this fall. Bateman, who has 16 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown, is an important second option in the Ravens’ offense, especially considering Zay Flowers already missed time this season due to a hamstring injury. The Ravens drafted two receivers on Day 3 this year, Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane, but neither has emerged as a reliable target yet. Unless the Ravens can acquire an even better receiver at the deadline, they should keep Bateman. —EG

Buffalo Bills: Trade for a defensive back

The Bills need help in the secondary, and should trade for either a corner or safety before the deadline hits. They made their seemingly annual re-signing of Tre’Davious White this week, but could still use more help. They rank 31st in passing yards allowed (285.8 per game) and 28th in EPA per pass allowed (0.20). A couple of players that could be available are the Eagles’ Tariq Woolen and Chiefs’ Kristian Fulton—though Kansas City might not want to trade Fulton to a rival. Either way, the Bills could look elsewhere for options to help out the secondary. Sauce Gardner did not appear like a trade candidate last season since the Jets had just extended him, but was still dealt for the right price. —EG

Could Khalil Mack return to Chicago before the deadline? | USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers’ top two cornerbacks, Mike Jackson and Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn, are both on injured reserve. While neither player has been ruled out for the season, the Panthers could afford to add another corner to bolster the secondary, especially while Jackson and Horn are out and the Panthers are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC South. The ideal acquisition for the Panthers would be a midseason rental to add depth as needed to for the remainder of the year. —EG

Cincinnati Bengals: Trade for cornerback depth

The Bengals have lost two of their past three games after a 2–0 start, and the reason for it has not been their offense. Cincinnati’s defense has allowed 22-plus points in four games (all except Week 2 against the Texans) and 30-plus in two of them. The Bengals did their part this offseason to improve their nonexistent pass rush from 2025, but their secondary could still use some help—specifically at cornerback, where they’re currently relying on the likes of DJ Ivey, Dax Hill, DJ Turner II and rookie Tacario Davis. –MK

Cleveland Browns: Trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

The Browns have been a surprise at 4–2 and atop the AFC North (by tiebreaker), but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should become buyers at the deadline. Instead, they could look to trade Jerry Jeudy, who has 12 receptions for 150 yards on the season. They have a couple of rookie receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion who have emerged as go-to options and could use the draft capital, which they have been hitting on in recent classes.

The Browns could be hesitant to trade Jeudy since they are in contention and he has made a few important catches. Coach Todd Monken notably said after their win over the Ravens, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi , “We’re better on offense when we’re able to utilize Jerry.” Still, it’s worth thinking about dealing him if the right price comes along. —EG

Dallas Cowboys: Add to the front seven

Jerry Jones has made clear that he’s still open to making another trade after adding Joey Porter Jr. earlier this season to help bolster the defense, which remains a work in progress. They’re only 2–4, but with the NFC East up for grabs, the Cowboys can still consider buying. If they make another move, they should address their front seven and add either another edge rusher or linebacker such as Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack or Jermaine Johnson. —EG

Denver Broncos: Trade for a star running back

Even at 4–2 and coming off a win against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, the Broncos are having trouble on offense. Sean Payton taking over play-calling from Davis Webb led to just a 17-point Week 6 performance, and Bo Nix ranks 701st out of 701 qualifying quarterbacks over the past 20 years with an average of just 4.9 air yards per attempt through six games. What could change the Broncos’ offensive fortunes? A player next to Nix in the backfield that they can rely on. All four of Denver’s running backs in J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie have dealt with injuries this season, and as a team, Denver is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry through six games. With teams like the Colts and Eagles potentially selling at the deadline, making a call on the likes of Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley could be worth general manager George Paton’s time. –MK

Detroit Lions: Add to the secondary

The Lions could use more help in the secondary at the deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Brian Branch is slated to return soon, the Lions’ secondary is still thin and in need of more help. The Lions are 3–2, but it will be hard for them to contend without improving their defense. They lead the league in passing yards allowed (297.4 per game) and rank tied for 28th in EPA per pass allowed (0.20). The Lions should consider adding the corner group, whether that’s calling about Kristian Fulton, Tariq Woolen or another corner they’re interested in. —EG

Green Bay Packers: Pursue an offensive lineman

It’s not necessarily easy to find proven offensive linemen at the midseason trade deadline, but as the Ravens showed with their trade for Cam Jurgens, offensive linemen can become available at the right price. The Packers’ offensive line is one of the weaker areas of the team, as Green Bay ranks 32nd in pass block win rate through six weeks. Perhaps the Packers could look into Quenton Nelson, who could become available after the Colts fired Chris Ballard . —EG

Houston Texans: Trade for a running back or stand pat

The Texans already made a big move by dealing for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Considering they still have a big hole to climb out of after an 0–4 start, the Texans shouldn’t make too many other significant deals. One area they could always improve is the running back room. While they dealt for David Montgomery this offseason, that trade has not been effective as Montgomery has averaged 2.7 yards per carry. Perhaps they could trade for a back such as Tyler Allgeier, James Conner or Tony Pollard—though the Titans might not be willing to deal Pollard to a division rival. —EG

Indianapolis Colts: Sell

Unlike last season when they dealt two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell for Sauce Gardner, the Colts should sell at this year’s deadline, especially after losing to the Titans, starting 2–4 and firing Chris Ballard . There are several players they could look into trading, including DeForest Buckner and franchise pillars Quenton Nelson and Jonathan Taylor. —EG

Jacksonville Jaguars: Remain stingy about inquiries for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. didn’t see any snaps in the second half of the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When trade rumors emerged regarding Brian Thomas Jr. this offseason, the Jaguars remained firm that they have no plans to trade him. Thomas’s name has reemerged in trade rumors after another slow start in the Jaguars’ offense, especially after he did not play a snap in the second half of Jacksonville’s loss to the Texans, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco . If the Jaguars are open to trading Thomas, they should only do so for a high price. The Cardinals received a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr., and while Thomas has slumped the past season and a half, he’s still had a better career than Harrison and made a Pro Bowl. The Jaguars should not settle for less with him, especially since his speed makes him a valuable asset on the field, even if he isn’t producing statistically in this offense. —EG

Kansas City Chiefs: Trade for a wide receiver and skip out on Tyreek Hill

After a blip in 2025, the Chiefs are back in contention once again this season. Their biggest weakness remains wide receiver. The Chiefs have been a reported potential landing spot for Tyreek Hill when he is ready to return from a severe knee injury . Kansas City, however, could be better off pursuing another target at the position. Hill was recently found liable on two counts related to domestic violence, and is not the most reliable presence to count on at this point and could potentially be subject to league discipline once he returns. —EG

Las Vegas Raiders: Keep edge rusher Maxx Crosby

A year ago, rumors began swirling regarding a possible Maxx Crosby trade. Nearly six months later, those rumors nearly came into fruition when the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Ravens. The trade was rescinded over a failed physical, and Crosby has remained a Raider since. After the trade failed, there was chatter that the Raiders could potentially look to trade Crosby again if they got off to a poor start in 2026. But with Las Vegas looking like a much better team, Crosby should stay put and remain a part of the Raiders’ turnaround plans. —EG

Los Angeles Chargers: Trade edge rusher Khalil Mack

The Chargers should be sellers after a disappointing 0–6 start to the season. An obvious player for them to deal is veteran Khalil Mack. Mack has not stated that this is his final season, but he is nearing retirement and has yet to win a playoff game. Dealing Mack to a contender would make sense for both sides, especially as the Chargers reconcile with building toward their future.

Amid swirling trade rumors, Mack said, according to The Athletic , “I’m still ring chasing here, bro. I have total belief and total faith in this team and this organization. I’m not really thinking about anything outside of being here on Thursday.” —EG

Los Angeles Rams: Look into the wide receiver market

Initially, the Rams’ move here was to focus on special teams—something they’ll still need to do after losing new kicker Blake Grupe to a torn ACL. After losing Davante Adams to a hamstring injury, however, the Rams should look into the receiver market. Adams is expected to be out for six to 10 weeks, and the Rams’ receiving core is now thin beyond Puka Nacua, who has also been dealing with injury this season. There are a number of receivers the Rams could consider ahead of the deadline, including Brian Thomas Jr. or Quentin Johnston. —EG

Miami Dolphins: Trade edge rusher Josh Uche

Josh Uche could be on the move this fall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rebuilding Dolphins should of course be sellers at the deadline. The only issue is that after clearing the roster this past offseason, they won’t have many trade candidates. It’s unlikely they’ll trade any of their franchise building blocks, such as Jordyn Brooks, whom they extended this past offseason. One player they could deal is edge rusher Josh Uche, who signed a one-year contract last offseason. —EG

Minnesota Vikings: Consider trading for a running back

The Vikings’ run game has been good to start the 2026 campaign, with Aaron Jones Sr. ranking seventh in rushing yards per game (82) and recording more than 90 rushing yards in each of his past two games. Jordan Mason is slated to return to practice this week after an IR stint, but even so, the Vikings could consider trading for a running back. The Vikings are a contender at 5–0, and should be looking to bolster their roster. As such, why not take a look at Tony Pollard or even Jonathan Taylor? —EG

New England Patriots: Trade for running back Tony Pollard

The Patriots have been able to bounce back from their rough 1–2 start, winning their past three games thanks in part to quarterback Drake Maye finding his MVP-caliber mojo from last season. Still, New England’s rushing attack has been subpar, with Rhamondre Stevenson averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and TreVeyon Henderson dealing with two lower-body injuries to start the year. While Corey Kiner has been serviceable as a spell back, the Patriots could benefit from acquiring a more reliable veteran to have down the stretch. One name to keep an eye on is Tony Pollard, who is in the final season of the three-year contract he signed with the Titans in the spring of 2024, and could be moved at the deadline. –MK

New Orleans Saints: Don’t trade edge defender Chase Young

Former No. 2 pick Chase Young has been a bright spot for an otherwise lackluster Saints defense to start 2026. Since returning from a neck injury in Week 6 of last year, Young has tallied 14 sacks, tied for the third most in the NFL during that span, and through six games in 2026, has registered a pressure rate of 18.1% while taking down opposing quarterbacks 5.5 times. NFL insider Ed Werder suggested last week that Young could be an “interesting” trade target amid the Saints’ slow start to the year. However, with Young playing the way he is amid the three-year, 51 million deal he signed last offseason, the Saints should stand pat on the one thing working for them on defense. –MK

New York Giants: Trade for a running back

Could the Giants trade for a back like Tony Pollard? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are in an interesting position because they are missing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart but are 3-2-1 and certainly contenders to win a weak NFC East. As such, they should look to improve the roster rather than sell, which could mean looking for another running back. After Cam Skattebo did not see any carries in Week 6 and the rest of the Giants’ running backs combined for 34 yards on 14 carries, John Harbaugh noted he was looking for a back to “step up.” That back might not be anyone currently on the roster, which is why the Giants should take a look at some available backs, such as James Conner or Tony Pollard . —EG



New York Jets: Sell again, but not as much

The Jets were the primary sellers at last year’s deadline, garnering three first-round picks by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. At 2–4, the Jets are a much improved team, but not in position to buy. The Jets should look into selling and accumulating draft capital where it makes sense, but they don’t need to part ways with any of their burgeoning stars this time. —EG

Philadelphia Eagles: Maybe sell for once during Howie Roseman’s tenure

The Eagles are perennial buyers. Whether during free agency, at the trade deadline or any time in between, general manager Howie Roseman loves to push his chips toward the middle and continue building out his consistently contending roster. That said, as the Eagles deal with an abundance of injuries—underscored by Jalen Hurts’s blood clots , which will keep him out for the rest of the season—they should not only to take 2026 off from acquiring players, but perhaps even sell some off. Names that fit the bill include guard Landon Dickerson , running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo . –MK

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trade quarterback Mason Rudolph

While four NFL teams kept four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man rosters to start the 2026 season, the Steelers are the only club that has yet to move any of those pieces around. As currently constituted, Pittsburgh’s quarterback room remains, in depth chart order : Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Rodgers isn’t going anywhere this season, and the lone reserve in a contract year is Rudolph. It would make sense for the Steelers to move off the longtime backup as other teams look to add depth ahead of the deadline, so long as they feel comfortable with either Howard or Allar being one snap away from game action. –MK

San Francisco 49ers: Trade for wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Will Jauan Jennings reunite with the 49ers this fall? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One simple, yet effective, move the 49ers could make is trading for Jauan Jennings, who signed with the Vikings this offseason. The Vikings’ offense is still finding itself with Kyler Murray at the helm, but they have yet to take advantage of Jennings’s presence, a puzzling development, especially considering Justin Jefferson has missed time with injury. Jennings has only two catches for nine yards through five weeks. The 49ers, meanwhile, could easily use Jennings considering their constant injuries at the receiver position. Jennings also wouldn’t cost them much draft capital, which is important for an aging 49ers team that needs to build a younger core. Jennings could seamlessly slide back into Kyle Shanahan’s offense, having played in San Francisco from 2021 until this season. —EG

Seattle Seahawks: Consider adding a wide receiver

While it’s tempting to suggest the Seahawks add a running back before the trade deadline, Seattle is slated to get Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back from injuries soon. The Seahawks have several nice complementary receivers in their offense such as Tory Horton, Cooper Kupp and last year’s midseason trade addition Rashid Shaheed, but no go-to option outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Perhaps the Seahawks’ other targets will open up when their run game gets going, but either way, it wouldn’t hurt Seattle to at least look into adding another playmaker out wide. —EG

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Take calls on defensive tackle Vita Vea

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade this summer, but Tampa Bay ultimately got a one-year extension done to please its star defensive lineman. With the Bucs now 1–5, they should reconsider trading Vea again. Vea is signed through the 2027 season, so the Buccaneers could always wait until the offseason or next fall to deal him, but if a great offer comes around, they shouldn’t turn it down. —EG

Tennessee Titans: Sell

The 1–5 Titans should follow in the footsteps of the Jets last year, when New York dealt players such as Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Michael Carter II. They accumulated more than three new first-round picks in these trades, and are building a nice, young core. Tennessee should follow suit as the Titans have plenty of needs to address before they open their new stadium next season. Calvin Ridley, Jermaine Johnson and Tony Pollard are potential trade candidates, particularly with Johnson and Pollard in the final year of their current contracts. —EG

Washington Commanders: Consider dealing defensive tackle Daron Payne

The Commanders could consider moving on from Daron Payne at the deadline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 1-4-1, it could make sense for the Commanders to deal defensive tackle Daron Payne. The Commanders hold seven picks in the 2026 draft and could look to accumulate more. Payne, who has one sack on the season thus far, is 29 and in the final year of his current contract. Perhaps the Commanders feel they can still contend in a weak NFC East, but if they don’t plan to re-sign Payne this offseason, it could make sense to part ways with him anyway. —EG