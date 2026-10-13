Cardinals' Mike LaFleur Highlights Arizona's Biggest Problem

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a run game problem, and Mike LaFleur knows it.

Through five weeks, the Cardinals rank in the bottom ten of NFL teams in terms of rushing yards per game (91.6) while they're averaging under four yards per carry at 3.8.

That's created a massive imbalance in the Cardinals' offense, one that has LaFleur digging for answers after the team's Week 5 thrashing to the Detroit Lions.

“Obviously, we threw the ball way too much because of how that game got out of hand and trying to establish a run game. If you guys want me to be candid, that’s really where I want to see us improve more," said LaFleur.

"That was going to be a hard game running the football, but we’re better than that. There were more yards out there than what was had. Some of it was them swimming our blocks and our double teams, but other times there was some space and we just weren’t taking up that space. We have to put them in better positions, but there’s more to be had in the run game.”

The Cardinals now move forward into the foreseeable future with Paris Johnson Jr. out for the season and Isaiah Adams on injured reserve for at least the next three weeks. Arizona's down two of their starters along the offensive line — a unit that was already viewed as average before the season began.

Their running back corps also isn't finding success. Jeremiyah Love is nursing an ankle injury and is averaging 3.7 yards per carry while backfield mate Tyler Allgeier is at 3.4. Arizona runners are averaging just 1.0 yards before contact, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Trading away Marvin Harrison Jr. only makes life easier for defenses to prepare for Arizona's rushing attack. So does the stagnant play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and the Cardinals' inability to stop opposing offenses only dwindles their opportunity to have a balanced offense.

Arizona's inability to run the ball at high levels isn't talked about in the likes of making changes at quarterback — or defensive coordinator — though it very much is one of the larger problems for LaFleur to solve after such a struggling start.

With injuries piled up in the desert, it's tough to imagine the Cardinals can really turn things around unless a massive shift in philosophy upfront occurs.