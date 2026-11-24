ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback situation is, quite frankly, a mess at the moment.

Arizona's fresh off their fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks following Josh Johnson handling duties in Week 11. Carson Beck remains a massive mystery thanks to his back injury while veteran Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a UCL injury and Jacoby Brissett is now on the Baltimore Ravens.

The 40-year-old Johnson and recently signed undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar are currently Arizona's top two options at the position. There's always the possibility of signing a player such as Daniel Jones, who just hit free agency.

However, things have gone so south in the desert that a reunion that once would have been an afterthought now presents itself as an enticing possibility.

Kedon Slovis is Suddenly QB Option For Cardinals

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Baltimore Ravens are waiving former Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis. Arizona was specifically listed in his report as a team with current quarterback needs:

The #Ravens are waiving QB Kedon Slovis. They’d like to bring him back to the practice squad if he clears, though there are teams with QB needs, including his former team in the #AZCardinals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 24, 2026

A reunion, at this stage of the season, does make sense. Slovis had spent the entire 2025 season and 2026 offseason with Arizona before being released ahead of final roster cuts.

Slovis, since spending time with the Packers and Ravens, is one of few quarterbacks available that has direct experience working under Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. He's practically the only available passer who exclusively has an understanding of LaFleur's specific system in Arizona, which was just beginning to be installed this past offseason.

Brissett, who was dealt to Baltimore, spoke on LaFleur earlier this season and his ability to tailor offenses to quarterbacks (while also name-dropping Slovis):

"I think the cool thing about it is he's done what fits the guys that's in. So, either way if I'm in, (QB) Gardner (Minshew II) is in, (Packers QB) Kedon (Slovis) was in, (QB) Carson (Beck) was in he's always kind of tailored around our skillset for that game or that practice or whatever the case may be.

"The flexibility to do a multitude of different things and while doing the same thing. I think that's the cool part about it. I've said a number of times, it's been so fun to work with him, and his energy is something that is hard to replicate."

When the Cardinals were engaging in trade talks with Baltimore surrounding Brissett, many believed Slovis could have been part of the package Arizona ultimately received back.

Slovis looked impressive in preseason action for Arizona. Across four games, he completed 39 of 61 attempts for 516 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions.

The Cardinals have always talked highly of Slovis, and now with a slew of changes at Arizona's quarterback position, a reunion could very well be on the table.