ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are home from their Week 11 thrashing from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team's 34-7 scoreline still stings, even if most saw it coming. The Chiefs were an eye-opening buzzsaw for much of the afternoon, opting to rest their starters for much of the fourth quarter against a vastly overmatched Cardinals team.

"I like to think that we keep it real with each other," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said after the game.

"We probably had the realest conversation in there after this game. It has been a tough stretch. It has been four different quarterbacks in four different weeks. It hasn’t happened too often in this league. It is not an excuse, it is just the reality of it."

The Good: Arizona's Lone Scoring Drive

The Cardinals punched it in for their only touchdown/score of the afternoon on their second drive of the game, where fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson marched Arizona down on a ten-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko.

Johnson, to his credit, played fine for the afternoon given the circumstances. However, that was Arizona's only slice of offense that looked cohesive and awake in Kansas City.

The Bad: Everything Else

To list everything that went wrong in Kansas City would be quite the extensive exercise, though we'll keep things short and sweet.

Defensively, the Cardinals (expectedly) couldn't stop Patrick Mahomes and co. on the afternoon, as the Chiefs' starting offense punted just once before being rested in the fourth quarter — which came after five consecutive scoring drives.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona's patchwork group proved to live down to its expectations. While Johnson did play fine, his rushing attack garnered just 75 yards rushing while numerous drops plagued the Cardinals' crew of pass-catchers. Again.

Good teams make bad teams look bad, and that's exactly what we saw on Sunday.

The Ugly: Fan Interest Moving Forward

Cardinals fans are among the most resilient in the NFL, as their franchise has provided little reward for their loyalty, attention, and most importantly time/money over the years — spare for a few moments here and there.

The reality of where this team and organization is at settled in this weekend, when rookie quarterback Carson Beck was ruled out ahead of kickoff. The mystery of Beck and what could come at Arizona's quarterback position was instantly removed from Sunday, which gave Cardinals fans little reason to watch knowing the incoming beatdown and result that followed.

Even the most loyal of fans in the desert decided to not watch the game, revealing a new franchise low that even members of the Red Sea couldn't fathom.

Cardinals fans have hit rock bottom with this team, and it's hard to see a way up in these final six weeks.