TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants have unveiled their first injury reports of Week 4.

As expected, there were several absences due to veteran days off for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) reacts during warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FULL : none

: none LIMITED: Hjalte Froholdt (knee), Roy Lopez (groin), Walter Nolen III (shoulder), Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb)

Hjalte Froholdt (knee), Roy Lopez (groin), Walter Nolen III (shoulder), Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb) DNP: Josh Sweat (rest), Budda Baker (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back)

The Cardinals have one of the league's worst pass defenses, and they're set to face a quarterback who can sling the ball around in Jameis Winston.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knows all too well what Winston is capable of:

"Just the same thing you stress every week. Stick to your keys, stick to your fundamentals, stick to all those kind of things. Obviously, there's certain aspects that I won't get into quarterback to quarterback, but I know this: I've played Jameis quite often, and like you just said he can sling it and it can go for 500 [yards] any minute," said LaFleur.

"I think it was last year, about mid-season, when they were — I want to say, in Detroit, and I mean, he just went off. At any given time, that guy can put up a lot of points and yards."

New York Giants Injury Report

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FULL: Elijah Campbell (foot), Nic Jones (shoulder), Patrick Ricard (nose)

Elijah Campbell (foot), Nic Jones (shoulder), Patrick Ricard (nose) LIMITED : Deonte Banks (calf), Tyler Nubin (calf)

: Deonte Banks (calf), Tyler Nubin (calf) DNP: Malik Harrison (groin), Andrew Thomas (groin), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (knee)

Despite just losing Brian Burns for the season with a torn ACL, the Giants still have a top defensive front according to Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett:

"Fast, physical group, obviously invested a lot into their front and they're playing every bit of worth what they are. Then obviously Jevon [Holland] in the backend. I played with him in Miami, and obviously I had a lot of respect for him then," Brissett said.

"Just seeing how he's the same guy that we all knew that he was going to be, flying around making plays on the ball, whether that's picks [or] punching the ball out, I think they do a really good job of not doing much. But when they're playing, they're playing really well and playing that really high clip."

What's Next For Cardinals and Giants?

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh calls a time out during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants and Cardinals will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before officially labeling injured players as either out, questionable or doubtful ahead of the weekend.

On Saturday, the two sides will have an opportunity to make up to two practice squad elevations. Pay attention to these, as they could tip the cap in terms of who may be healthy enough (or not) to play.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals haven't made any practice squad elevations the last two weekends.

90 minutes before Sunday's 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST kickoff at MetLife Stadium, final inactives will be due. That's where you'll see players either ruled in or out.