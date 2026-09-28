Amid Rumors and Trade, Both Cardinals and Giants Sticking With Starting QB's

ARIZONA — Both the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants have buzz around their respective quarterback positions with Week 4 approaching, though neither side is expecting change.

The Cardinals dropped to 1-2 after falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and noise from fans on benching starter Jacoby Brissett continues to grow. As the season grows and more losses expectedly pile from there, there will be legitimate push for rookie Carson Beck to play.

New York, meanwhile, squeaked by the Tennessee Titans to improve to 2-1 under the guidance of Jameis Winston after Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew was looped into trade rumors with New York, though the Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings this morning, putting an end to those thoughts.

However, Giants head coach John Harbaugh says Winston will be the team's starter for their pending matchup against Arizona.

Cardinals facing Jameis Winston in Week 4 https://t.co/f5w2Wy1C8G — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 28, 2026

McCarthy was acquired for a fifth-round pick, and though Winston is the starter now, New York obviously wanted some sort of presence behind him.

Brissett, meanwhile, received a $15 million raise over the summer and is projected to be the team's starting quarterback until further notice.

"You go back to work, you go watch the film, and you say, man, if we can find ways to not do this to us, and focus solely on just doing the right things, and you see what is to come of it," Brissett said following the loss in San Francisco.

"Obviously, a long season and you don't want to dwell on the mistakes each and every week and stuff like that, but you’ve just got to continue to find ways to get better.”

Week 4 could be a potentially season-defining moment for the Cardinals, as sinking to 1-3 will set Arizona back in the big picture while leveling their record to 2-2 feels like a massive difference in mentality and momentum for the rest of the way.

The Giants, though they have a better record, don't feel incredibly unbeatable. They struggled in their Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans and now Arizona has another week's worth of film on Winston to work with.

The Cardinals and Giants, respectively, may have two of the more curious quarterback rooms in the league. But at least for now, Brissett and Winston will remain in their seats ahead of Sunday's clash at MetLife Stadium.