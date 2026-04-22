Cardinals NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are just one day removed from the beginning of the 2026 NFL Draft, where they'll have a plethora of options in all seven rounds to turn their football team around this weekend.

It's the fourth and perhaps biggest draft cycle for general manager Monti Ossenfort, who is now tasked with finding a new franchise quarterback on top of leading the charge with first-time head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals have all seven original picks currently (thanks to some hefty trade buzz that could see that change) with no selection lower than the fourth pick in every round.

Top targets for each round:

Round 1: Heavy Hitters

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

If the Cardinals stick at third overall, these players are sure to be the top three players in mind.

The New York Jets can complicate this by selecting any of the two edge rushers. Bailey is considered the more productive after amassing 14.5 sacks last year at Texas Tech while Reese offers upside as a Micah Parsons-level prospect thanks to his versatility.

Love would be a boost to the Cardinals' offense and adds another playmaker to the mix for LaFleur to really turn things around.

Round 2: Quality Starters

Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Georgia DT Christen Miller

With the Cardinals picking No. 34 (the second pick in round two) this list is almost a merging of potential trade-up options in the first alongside early second-round picks as well.

Simpson has been heavily connected to the Cardinals through the entire draft process as a potential replacement for Kyler Murray while Iheanachor's hype train has seen him garner first-round buzz. It feels like Arizona could trade up for either prospect.

If Arizona doesn't get a defensive presence in the first round, Miller would be a potential name to watch as Walter Nolen III needs a powerful running mate for years to come along the defensive line.

Round 3: Best Player Available Territory

Florida DT Caleb Banks

Arizona DB Treydan Stukes

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

This is the point in the draft where value really starts to go out the window and teams simply adopt the "best player available" approach regardless of position.

Banks is a talented defensive lineman that has dealt with injury issues, causing his stock to drop over the course of the offseason.

On the flip side, Stukes has been considered a riser in the cycle thanks to his athleticism and ability to play either safety or cornerback.

If edge rusher hasn't been satisfied, Thomas is a high motor player that is relentless as a pass rusher and could give Arizona a much needed pop in the room.

Round 4: Potential Gem Findings

Oregon WR Malik Benson

Florida OT Austin Barber

SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor

For what it's worth, all three players had Top 30 visits with the Cardinals ahead of the draft.

Benson is a downfield threat that can had some vertical prowess to a Cardinals receiver's room desperately lacking it.

Barber is a player who can play on either the left or right side of the line at tackle. After losing Kelvin Beachum to that role, there's a chance they could find his replacement there.

Proctor is an athletic presence along the defensive line with a strong motor and quick first step, though he's considered a bit undersized.

Round 5: Stash and Develop

Penn State QB Drew Allar

Iowa OL Logan Jones

Georgia CB Daylen Everette

If the Cardinals don't push themselves into the Simpson sweepstakes, this does provide an alternative route with Allar - who they also held a Top 30 visit with. He's got ideal NFL qb size and arm talent.

Jones is a strong interior guy from the ever-churning OL factory that is Iowa. However, he's essentially only a center which limits his upside.

Everette has upside for his position with strong athleticism and frame but isn't more than a rotational person at this point in time.

Round 6: Dart Throws

Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

UTSA RB Robert Henry Jr.

Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels

At this point in the draft, we're just throwing darts at the board and banking on talent/upside.

Onyedim took a Top 30 visit with Arizona and would be a fun project thanks to his traits and run-stuffing ability.

If the Cardinals don't opt for Love early, it's really anybody's guess as to how they'll attack the running back position. Henry is undersized but quite shifty and would be a nice change of pace to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner.

Daniels is a strong nickel linebacker who is a former safety and would be a solid coverage player on obvious passing downs.

Round 7: Just Fill The Roster

Notre Dame OG Billy Schrauth

USC LB Eric Gentry

Schrauth was a versatile starter at Notre Dame who dealt with injuries through his career, knocking his draft stock down a bit.

Meanwhile, Gentry is a very watered down version of Isaiah Simmons in terms of playing a few different roles in college with no clear home at the NFL level. He's talented, but the Cardinals would need to really develop him.