Cardinals Draft Iowa LB Karson Sharar

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are selecting Iowa Hawkeyes LB Karson Sharar with their sixth round pick (183rd overall).

Sharar, a fifth-year senior, started last season for the Hawkeyes and led the team in tackles with 83, 12 of which were for loss.

Speed is the name of the game for Sharar, who gets downhill in a hurry and can track down even the most agile of ball carriers. His profile as a special teams player mixed with leadership qualities fits the prototypical Monti Ossenfort draft pick.

"I think I'm a versatile linebacker. I can play multiple positions," he told reporters after being drafted. "I'm able to play MIKE, WILL or play off-ball. And I'm good at pressuring and getting in some TFLs and sacks here and there."

What They're Saying About Karson Sharar

"Sharar wasn’t even a blip on the NFL radar over the summer, but he emerged in 2025. With his downhill appetite, he tilts the field, unlocks his hips and races to the football. His closing speed is represented in the stat sheet (12 tackles for loss), but so are his overaggressive tendencies and lack of length (18 missed tackles)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Karson Sharar Fits Arizona Cardinals

Sharar will start as a backup inside linebacker in a room that already features Mack Wilson, Cody Simon and free agent signing Jack Gibbens.

Sharar will most likely, as a late pick, have to earn his stripes on special teams before getting actual playing time. This feels more like a developmental pick for the future, though the athletic profile of Sharar is exciting.

"I think special teams is a really big part of the game. Knowing you can go out there and make a game-changing play," Sharar continued.

"Just compete at that very high level and just try to make a play for the team. Contribute in any way you can, just going out there, bringing the energy and being ready to go and just be able to change the game at any moment, I think, is a crucial part of the game."

Cardinals 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, Pick 3)

Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2, Pick 34)

Miami QB Carson Beck (Round 3, Pick 65)

Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, Pick 104)

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5, Pick 143)

Iowa LB Karson Sharar (Round 6, Pick 183)

Remaining Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks

Round 7: Pick 217