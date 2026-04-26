4 Biggest Things Cardinals Taught Us After 2026 Draft

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 draft is complete.

The Cardinals, perhaps surprisingly, didn't move up or down the draft board and stuck with all seven original draft slots.

Draft weekend has come and gone, and while the Cardinals feel like they certainly got better, here's our four biggest takeaways:

Cardinals Must Really Be Confident in EDGE Room

Opposite of Josh Sweat at outside linebacker, the Cardinals don't have much firepower in their pass rush department. Arizona bypassed adding any talent in free agency, which led many to believe they would do so in the early portions of the draft.

That didn't happen, as the Cardinals had opportunity to take numerous impact players over the three-day period.

"We got a lot of guys there that played a lot of ball between Baron (Browning), Zaven (Collins) —BJ (Ojulari) had a tough year last year, coming off the knee (injury) and never really looked quite all the way back. Jordan Burch going into his second year (also)," Ossenfort said.

"... I think we have a group that it's a good mix of guys that are experienced, that played a lot and we got to find a way to put them in the best position. So obviously, always going to look to add and increase and raise the talent level, but it just didn't work out that way to add to that group."

There's talent, sure — but Arizona truly has to be confident in one of those guys stepping up to the plate.

Cardinals, Like it or Not, Now Have to Be Confident in RT Options

Arizona added three different offensive tackles in free agency with starting experience. That's the good news.

The bad news? All three should be considered spot starters or depth pieces at best, and while edge rusher was debated in the draft, everybody thought Arizona surely was going to take a right tackle.

The Cardinals did — but in the final round, and if we're banking on that, we've got bigger problems.

Elijah Wilkinson is set to be the team's starter at right tackle, barring any changes. He started all last season for Atlanta but graded out as one a low quality starter according to Pro Football Focus.

"Elijah started 16 games or something last year for Atlanta. So, yeah, I think he'll certainly be in the mix. Not really naming starters anywhere right now, but I think Elijah will definitely have a have a chance there," Ossenfort said.

"Elijah is another guy who he's played a lot of ball. He's played at different positions. He started the first go around with us, he was inside at guard. He's also played a lot of tackle in his career, so like the versatility that he has."

While there's some servicable names at edge with upside still to be explored, the same can't be said at right tackle.

Rushing Attack Received Biggest Upgrade

The Cardinals had one of the league's worst rushing attacks last season. The blueprint? Signing Isaac Seumalo to start at left guard while taking running back Jeremiyah Love and right guard Chase Bisontis with their first two draft picks.

Now? Arizona has four of five spots on their offensive line solidified with one of the best running back prospects in the last couple of years now toting the rock in their backfield.

"When you bring in explosive playmakers at any position, you're giving yourself a better chance to have those explosives," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said after drafting Love.

"I don't have to call the greatest plays sometimes when you just get the ball to a guy like (TE) Trey McBride, he breaks three tackles and he turns it into an explosive. Same thing with our receivers, so anytime you can get that from the backs, it's just that next position that allows you to get those explosives."

While a lot of the passing weapons in the desert will get love (no pun intended), Arizona's offense under LaFleur will once again use the rushing attack as their bread and butter.

The knife got sharper and the butter got smoother over draft weekend.

Carson Beck's Presence Doesn't Change Cardinals QB Future

Beck was made a third-round pick which sent Cardinals fans into a frenzy. As far as draft position goes, sure — Beck probably went higher than most thought.

However, Arizona got a suitable (and younger) quarterback to get behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew for 2026 and beyond while not completely devoting their resources to him — leaving the door open for 2027's quarterback class.

"My approach to this whole entire thing is being myself, being the best player that I possibly can be and just trying to take advantage of every single opportunity that I'm given. I'm super grateful," Beck said after being drafted.

"I don't know what that will look like. I'm not sure what's going to happen in the future, but I know for sure that I'm going to step in there and try to take advantage of every opportunity I can and just put my best foot forward each and every day.”

If Beck works out? Great, the Cardinals have what they feel is a solid foundational piece to work with at football's most important position. If they're not impressed, they can rip up their (admittedly so) expensive lottery ticket and look towards next offseason.

Regardless, Beck will be a young and developmental piece for the Cardinals to work with in the coming years. However, due to their current roster construction and Beck's draft position (outside the Top 50 at No. 65), Arizona still has a pathway to a future star if so desired.