Cardinals Provide Statement on Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Passing

ARIZONA — Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of Arizona Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, has passed according to a statement from the family.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much," said Marcus Fitzgerald in a social media post.

"He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most."

He was 71. No cause of death was revealed.

Fitzgerald Sr. was a longtime sports journalist in Minnesota for nearly 50 years and was the first to cover his son playing in a Super Bowl.

With Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame career in the desert, Fitzgerald Sr.'s presence was prominent in the media world and in Arizona.

The Cardinals offered the following statement on Fitzgerald Sr.'s passing:

"Our deepest condolences to Larry Fitzgerald and his family on the passing of Larry Sr., who spent so much time around the Cardinals and press boxes across the NFL. Our hearts go out to all of you during this incredibly difficult time."

The Cardinals weren't the only NFL team to publicly offer a message during this tough time for the Fitzgerald family, as the Minnesota Vikings posted their own statement:

“The Vikings organization is saddened by the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly 50 years. Larry built relationships with players, coaches and staff members for each of the local teams and was recognized across the NFL, covering dozens of Super Bowls and other major events.

“Beyond his reputation in the media, Larry was a dedicated father and a community leader who cared deeply about the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Our hearts are with Larry Jr., Marcus and the entire Fitzgerald family, as well as Larry’s friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss.”

Fitzgerald posted his own unique message on X after his father's passing:

"My father was a man of strength, love and encouragement," he said. "He opened countless doors for me and my brother. He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family. He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the foundations of a meaningful life and personal success. I will carry his love, words, and wisdom with me always."

My father was a man of strength, love and encouragement. He opened countless doors for me and my brother. He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family. He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering… pic.twitter.com/kgszHR8m3b — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) June 2, 2026

The Twins also gave a touching tribute to Fitzgerald Sr. in their press box:

The Twins organization is recognizing the legacy of legendary Twin Cities media personality Larry Fitzgerald Sr. tonight.



Our thoughts are with the entire Fitzgerald family. pic.twitter.com/v8otQQZ7YX — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 2, 2026

We send our condolences to the Fitzgerald family at this time.