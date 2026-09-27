Cardinals QB Emerging as Serious Trade Candidate With Latest Giants Update

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are stockpiled with talent at the quarterback position, though that might not last much longer into the 2026 regular season.

As expected.

The chances of the Cardinals keeping all of Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in their quarterback room through the entirity of the regular season was small. Brissett just got a sizable raise this past summer while Arizona wants to see Beck if a change is needed at the position.

For lack of better term, Minshew's a middle man — making him expendable for the Cardinals and a buy-low trade candidate for any team looking to bolster their quarterback room.

That's where the New York Giants come into play.

The Giants just lost Jaxson Dart for the season due to a left knee injury, and with Jameis Winston unlikely to guide New York to winning football, the Giants are evaluating all options — which includes Minshew among others according to several reports.

Gardner Minshew Trade Buzz Growing

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest from ESPN:

"Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the list of quarterbacks includes free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals backup Gardner Minshew II, Vikings reserve J.J. McCarthy, 49ers backup Mac Jones and Chiefs backup Justin Fields."

Minshew previously played under Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, as the two recently spent time together in Kansas City.

This isn't the first time Minshew's been linked to the Giants following their injury, and for what it's worth, Jacoby Brissett's seen his name in trade winds as well.

Minshew, the much cheaper option, is a free agent at the end of this season and very likely could be had for a low draft pick. He's appeared in over 60 games and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023.

Perhaps most importantly of all, he's healthy — and that's something the Giants need with Dart now out of the picture.

For the Cardinals, they'd clear the path for Beck to potentially play with Minshew's departure. Arizona needs to see all that they can from their rookie third-round pick before making a huge decision on their quarterback position next offseason.

The Giants meanwhile would add another veteran presence to their room in John Harbaugh's first season leading the team. New York's in no position to punt on the season, especially with their investments in the team and freshly hiring Harbaugh.

And for what it's worth, the Giants play the Cardinals in Week 4 — which makes for a perfect time for the two sides to potentially discuss a deal.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 10.