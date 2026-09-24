NFL Insider Hints Giants-Cardinals QB Trade, And It Makes Complete Sense

ARIZONA — The NFL regular season is underway, and as injuries begin to decimate teams, trade opportunities will follow.

Not every team is capable of justifying a trade midseason to try to rescue potential playoff hopes. The New York Giants, thanks to Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, do.

And not every club has quarterback talent both stockpiled and available for trade, but the Arizona Cardinals do.

Yesterday, ESPN's Dan Graziano floated Jacoby Brissett as a potential name to watch ahead of the league's Nov. 10 trade deadline. That's not the first person to suggest Brissett could be on the move.

Adam Schefter's suggestion today makes a bit more sense, as the NFL insider appeared on Get Up this morning. When asked about potential trade candidates for the Giants, Gardner Minshew's name was the first out of his mouth:

"There are some interesting candidates out there. Gardner Minshew is in Arizona. The Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett. They have Carson Beck, and Gardner Minshew played for Matt Nagy in Kansas City — Matt Nagy is now the Giants' offensive coordinator. And, Gardner Minshew also beat John Harbaugh in Baltimore, twice."

Adam Schefter connecting Gardner Minshew as a logical trade target for the Giants.



Likely wouldn’t happen prior to their Week 4 matchup. pic.twitter.com/yDdslLMysR — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) September 24, 2026

Schefter also added the Giants would wait to see how Jameis Winston plays.

New York, under the first-year watch of John Harbaugh, are looking to keep their foot on the gas and make the postseason. Dart's injury on Monday Night Football certainly complicates things, but even if Winston plays up to par, it wouldn't hurt to have another formidable passer in their quarterback room.

That's Why This Trade Makes Sense For Both Sides

Starter or not, Minshew provides a valuable veteran presence in any quarterback room he's in. He's not a statue in the pocket and is willing to push the ball downfield while also being just a few seasons removed from a Pro Bowl appearance.

The Cardinals, looking to get rookie Carson Beck as many looks as possible before the 2027 offseason, could clear that path for Beck in trading Minshew, who is making minimal money and is set to be a free agent after this season.

Minshew, in terms of money and resources allocated this offseason, makes more sense to move off than Brissett.

For a team such as the Giants, investing low draft capital in a player like Minshew would shore up their room for the remainder of 2026.

It's a deal that would make sense for both sides.