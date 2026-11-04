Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier Wins Player of the Week Award

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier put the team on his back in Week 8's upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

He also notched 44 receiving yards on five receptions and a touchdown through the air to pour in a performance worthy of NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

More info from the team's Media Relations Dept.:

"This is Allgeier’s first career selection as Player of the Week. He is also the third Cardinals player to earn Player of the Week honors this season after Chad Ryland (Week 6) and Simi Fehoko (Week 1) were each selected as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Cardinals three Player of the Week selections are the most for the team in a single season since 2021 (seven).

"Allgeier finished Sunday’s win over the Cowboys with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries (13.4 avg.) to go along with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. He established career highs for rushing yards (147) and scrimmage yards (191), had his first career outing with both a rushing and receiving touchdown and had the two longest runs (63 and 52 yards) in his career. Allgeier’s 191 scrimmage yards led the NFL in Week 8 and his 63-yard touchdown run is the longest rushing touchdown in the NFL this season.

"He became just the fourth player in Cardinals franchise history to have 185+ scrimmage yards, 1+ rushing touchdown and 1+ touchdown reception in the same game, joining Ottis Anderson (11/4/1979 vs. Min), Wayne Morris (11/6/1977 @ Min) and Ollie Matson (twice - 10/20/1957 @ Was and 11/21/54 vs. Was).

"Allgeier totaled 184 yards (143 rushing; 41 receiving) and two touchdowns (1 rushing; 1 receiving) in the 2nd half of last Sunday’s game. He became the first player in franchise history to have 180+ yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown all in the second half of a game. In the 3rd quarter, Allgeier started the Cardinals comeback with a career-long 63-yard run. On Arizona’s next possession, his next carry went for 52 yards. He became the first NFL player to gain 50+ yards on two straight carries within a game since Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin had TD runs of 67 and 70 yards on 11/4/12 at Oakland. Allgeier became the first Cardinals player to accomplish the feat since RB LeShon Johnson (touchdown runs of 56 and 70 yards) on 9/22/1996 at New Orleans."

Especially with Jeremiyah Love out for the foreseeable future, Arizona will lean on Allgeier heavily in the next few weeks.