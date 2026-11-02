How Cardinals Completed Improbable Comeback to Stun Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals erased a 14-point deficit to take down the Dallas Cowboys 33-30 in Week 8.

"I don't know if there's any words that I can express about this team right now other than they're resilient and they just keep fighting," head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame.

"They're always in the fight. That was a total team effort right there."

Here's how they got it done.

The Turning Point

With Arizona trailing Dallas 17-3 late in the third quarter, Mike LaFleur decided to bench quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"I just thought we needed a spark." Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur

The Cardinals turned to journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who hadn't appeared in a regular-season game since December of last season.

Minshew showed no signs of rust, leading the Cardinals' offense to four straight touchdown-scoring drives to end regulation. Notably, Minshew went a perfect 3-for-3 inside the red zone — an area where the Cardinals have struggled in recent weeks.

"He did a good job. Obviously, extended a few plays, stuff like that," LaFleur said postgame. "I thought his timing was great. He's had a lot of success in this league, and he's about as resilient as they come."

On the day,Minshew completed 17-of-23 passes for 188 yards and three scores.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with tight end Trey McBride (85) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allgeier Runs Wild

The Arizona Cardinals were down to just one running back Sunday against Dallas after Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Bam Knight (concussion) both left the game with injuries. Tyler Allgeier was the last man standing.

Despite nursing a toe injury himself, Allgeier flourished as the team's lead back, producing a career-high 191 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns.

"Shoot, we had to dig deep," Tyler Allgeier told J.P. Shadrick and A.Q. Shipley on the Cardinals Locker Room Show. "It was just me playing for Bam and J.Love, and I feel like I had them on my back, pushing my way into that end zone."

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Next Gen Stats, Tyler Allgeier gained +96 rushing yards over expected, the most by a Cardinals rusher since 2018.

"He couldn't come out, and he knew that. He put his cape on and became Superman for us," head coach Mike LaFleur said. "I'm proud of him cause he's a resilient dude. He's exactly what you want."

Defense Makes Enough Plays

The Cardinals held the Cowboys' potent offense to a season-low 3.6 yards per play and 2.4 yards per carry. Arizona also recorded four sacks, the most Dallas has allowed in a single game this season.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during overtime at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach LaFleur credits the defense's success to their playstyle.

"I thought Nick [Rallis] had a really good game plan. I thought they had a great week. They got men on that defensive side. They're grown-ass men, and they're always excited about the opportunity to be 1-0 every week. They just kept battling today."