Cardinals Suffer Another Season-Ending Blow to WR Room

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals' wideout suffered an ankle injury during Week 8's win over the Dallas Cowboys and did not return. Initial fears from the team suggested it wasn't looking good for the free agent addition after going down with a non-contact injury, and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed it today on X:

"Based on initial testing results, #Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) is set to miss the rest of the season, sources tell @CBSSports. Was the fear and he is in fact set to miss the rest of the year. Had ranked second among Arizona wide receivers with 26 catches and had three games this season with 5+ catches."

ESPN's Adam Schefter later added: "Cardinals WR Kendrick Bourne has a fractured tibia that does not require surgery but will sideline him three months and end his season."

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Bourne, an energetic presence in the Cardinals' receiver room, departs after playing just half of a season for Arizona after being signed this past offseason to start as the team's lead slot receiver. After trading Marvin Harrison Jr., Bourne was set to welcome a larger share of the team's passing attack.

Now, the Cardinals are down another wideout after losing Jalen Brooks to injured reserve and Harrison departed via trade. Arizona recently signed Zay Jones, though the team might look for other supplemental help ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

When speaking with reporters today, minutes before Zenitz's report, LaFleur was hesitant to fully deem the injury as season-ending.

"I just talked to KB before, so he is one that I talked to. It's not good, so we'll see," he said.

"There's different doctors and stuff that all these guys know each other in the medical [world] and you're sending it to different people, getting different people's opinions. Kendrick might be doing some stuff on the side with maybe his team. Who knows? So there's a lot of opinions in terms of where that's at. But it's not looking good. Not saying it's the season, but it might be."

The Cardinals are 3-5 and had seemed to find a groove with Gardner Minshew in at quarterback, who was named as the starter moving forward.

Bourne's familiarity with LaFleur made him a strong fit for the Cardinals' offense, especially his usage as a in-line blocker in motion to explode through the A or B gap and create some mismatches and confusion in the interior.

The Cardinals are likely to officially place Bourne on injured reserve soon, though all indications suggest he's done for the 2026 season.