Cardinals Reveal Josh Sweat Had 'Procedure' Done Before 2026 Season

ARIZONA — Josh Sweat's prolonged absence this summer may now have an explanation.

The Arizona Cardinals' pass rusher was on the PUP list for all of training camp while managing a knee injury. The Cardinals were thought to just be extra cautious with Sweat after a 12-sack season, though as it turns out, Sweat was recovering from a procedure he had done.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 and offered the following:

“Josh came off the PUP list here a couple weeks ago working his way back from an offseason procedure. Josh is in a great spot. Excited to have him out there on Sunday and let it rip.”

Monti Ossenfort on Josh Sweat

Ossenfort didn't specify what exactly the procedure was.

Trade rumors had followed Sweat all offseason after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon, who played a major role in landing Sweat as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. Sweat's had his two best statistical years under Gannon, which led to a report that he requested a trade once Gannon was fired.

Sweat wasn't traded, despite outside noise building around Sweat's displeasure with the organization. And at least for now, he's set to lead a Cardinals pass rush that was largely lackluster outside of his presence.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters he anticipates Sweat being full-go ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I don't see any restrictions for Sunday," he said of Sweat.

Sweat was fully taken off the team's injury report on Friday.

Sweat didn't participate in any preseason games along with absences at training camp, minicamp and voluntary offseason team activities.