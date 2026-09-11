Jeremiyah Love Headlines Final Cardinals vs Chargers Week 1 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have unveiled their final Week 1 injury reports leading into the weekend.

For the Chargers, Deane Leonard (abs) is out after not practicing all week while Tuli Tuipulotu (hip) is questionable after being limited all three practice days.

RJ Mickens (ankle), Khalil Mack (rest), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and Brenan Thompson (hip) are cleared from the report and are good to go.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals' side of the report was headlined by rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who is questionable with his ankle sprain after practing in limited fashion all week.

Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs) and Garrett Williams (Achilles) were ruled out by the Cardinals.

Blake Gillikin (groin), Will Johnson (ankle) and Josh Sweat (rest/knee) were removed and are good to go.

More on Jeremiyah Love's Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Love is nearing recovery from a preseason ankle sprain suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders after tallying 14 touches in one half.

The initial feedback from Arizona wasn't overly concerning from head coach Mike LaFleur, who insisted it was a minor injury. However, Love's injury progressed over time, and he didn't feature in any of the Cardinals' final two preseason games.

Reports throughout the week indicated Love is likely to play, though when speaking with reporters, LaFleur said it was fair to call Love a game-time decision on Sunday.

Love has dazzled and met expectations thus far for a third overall pick, piecing together highlight plays in training camp/preseason.

Cardinals running backs coach Matt Merritt says more time on task will simply help Love be better.

"I think with anything else, the more reps you get, the slower the game becomes. The more you realize the speed at this level is different. I think he's done a really good job of taking the coaching points, whether it's from myself or from Mike [LaFleur] or even from the older guys, and just really taking it to the field understanding [it]," he said.

"Being grounded in the run game, being decisive in the run game at this level is so much more crucial because of how fast everybody is, how fast those holes open and close. I think the progression from that standpoint has gotten much better, and he's got a really good feel for that."

Inactives for Sunday will be 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium, though we should learn sooner if Love is trending towards playing or not.