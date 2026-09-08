7 Biggest Questions the Cardinals Must Answer Before Week 1
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It's football season in the desert.
The Arizona Cardinals are ramping up preparation for their Week 1 battle at SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The offseason is officially a thing of the past – it's go-time for the Cardinals, where wins and losses will count.
Seven of the biggest questions the Cardinals need to answer before Week 1 arrives:
What's Jeremiyah Love's Availability?
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is confident Jeremiyah Love will play in Week 1 — but how much?
Love is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in preseason action and hasn't practiced since, so even if the Cardinals do rule him active for this week, it's more of a question of how much he'll play and how impactful he'll be.
If he's at 100% and fully recovered, that gives the Cardinals a weapon capable of explosive plays on the ground and through the air. Tyler Allgeier is a fine alternative lead back, though there's simply a different dynamic when Love is in the game.
How Much of the Offense Does Jacoby Brissett Really Grasp?
This isn't being talked about enough, as Brissett was playing catch-up to learning LaFleur's offense this summer after lacking on-field reps thanks to his contract holdout. Brissett ultimately got what he wanted, but the work quickly began on getting him caught up to speed.
The Cardinals weren't worried about Brissett's ability to grasp LaFleur's offense thanks to his vast experience around the league. However, Brissett hadn't worked in the exact system LaFleur himself was installing in Arizona until his holdout ended in training camp.
Is Brissett fully caught up? Can the Cardinals run their full offense right out of the gate? Brissett's knowledge and confidence in owning the playbook could play a big factor on what Arizona's able to do.
How Will Marvin Harrison Jr. Be Featured?
The talk of the town lately has been Michael Wilson after his deserved contract extension while Trey McBride is a star in his own right at the tight end position. The Cardinals' offense should be fun, though we're most curious to see how Marvin Harrison Jr. is able to bounce back.
Harrison's two-year start to his NFL career has been full of ups and downs, though many were excited to see LaFleur hired thanks to his track record tied to receiver success in prior stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
If anybody can get the most out of the No. 4 overall pick, it feels like LaFleur — which sets the table for a massively important season in the desert. Harrison is obviously talented, and we're excited to see how he's deployed in an offense that should be receiver friendly over the course of the season.
Can The Right Side of the OL Hold Up?
There's supreme confidence in three of the Cardinals' starting five spots along the offensive line, all coming at LT, LG and C. Meanwhile, the entire right side of the offensive line is a massive question mark.
Arizona attempted to improve right guard with their second-round pick in Chase Bisontis, though that ultimately fell short thanks to an MCL injury that's set to keep him out for most (if not all) of 2026. Rather, Isaiah Adams has a clear path at the position to be a full-time starter.
At right tackle, Elijah Wilkinson was signed this offseason after a 2025 stint with the Atlanta Falcons where he led the team in sacks, pressures and penalties. He fits what the Cardinals want to do in terms of running the ball — but can he make strides in pass protection?
If both Adams and Wilkinson can raise their level of play, the Cardinals should be in business. If not? Arizona's gameplan could quickly be thrown out the window.
How is Josh Sweat's Conditioning?
Josh Sweat didn't practice with the Cardinals at all until the week of their final preseason game, nursing his knee ahead of the 2026 regular season. Between his activation and game day in Los Angeles, Sweat will have had a few weeks to ramp up to game shape after missing every practice of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.
The knee isn't a concern here — the Cardinals put that bad boy in bubble wrap and made sure he'll be good to go. But what's Sweat's conditioning like? Will he be ready to play a full slate of snaps against the Chargers?
The Cardinals need Sweat to do some heavy lifting in terms of sack production. Arizona insisted he would be ready for the start of the season — but if Sweat needs to be on a snap count, then what was the point of having him miss practice all through the summer?
How Will Cardinals Deploy ILB?
Inside linebacker was one of Arizona's more debated position battles this summer, though there doesn't appear to be a true winner at the other spot next to Mack Wilson Sr. in the front seven.
The Cardinals appear intent on using both Cody Simon and Jack Gibbens based on what packages offensive personnel are showing. Gibbens is more slated for pass coverage while Simon could be their guy on early run downs.
It should be an interesting mix of rotations until one of the two can really separate themselves as a legitimate starter — or the Cardinals truly do deploy a rotating door at the position.
How Different Will Nick Rallis Be After Jonathan Gannon's Dismissal?
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis spent the last three seasons with prior head coach Jonathan Gannon heavily involved in defensive scheming/game-planning, though Gannon says Rallis was the play-caller.
Gannon was fired earlier this offseason, and the Cardinals couldn't find another suitable replacement for their DC — ultimately retaining Rallis for a fourth season. With LaFleur's expertise strictly coming on the offensive side of the ball, Rallis has free rein.
But something needs to change. Something needs to be different.
Rallis' leash is extremely short entering the regular season. The Cardinals had one of the league's worst units on the defensive side of the ball, and while injuries played a major factor there — Rallis can't run back the same thinking and operation he did last season.
This question, though listed last, could perhaps be the biggest in determining the Cardinals' success this season.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin