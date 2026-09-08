7 Biggest Questions the Cardinals Must Answer Before Week 1

It's football season in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals are ramping up preparation for their Week 1 battle at SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The offseason is officially a thing of the past – it's go-time for the Cardinals, where wins and losses will count.

Seven of the biggest questions the Cardinals need to answer before Week 1 arrives:

What's Jeremiyah Love's Availability?

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is confident Jeremiyah Love will play in Week 1 — but how much?

Love is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in preseason action and hasn't practiced since, so even if the Cardinals do rule him active for this week, it's more of a question of how much he'll play and how impactful he'll be.

If he's at 100% and fully recovered, that gives the Cardinals a weapon capable of explosive plays on the ground and through the air. Tyler Allgeier is a fine alternative lead back, though there's simply a different dynamic when Love is in the game.

How Much of the Offense Does Jacoby Brissett Really Grasp?

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't being talked about enough, as Brissett was playing catch-up to learning LaFleur's offense this summer after lacking on-field reps thanks to his contract holdout. Brissett ultimately got what he wanted, but the work quickly began on getting him caught up to speed.

The Cardinals weren't worried about Brissett's ability to grasp LaFleur's offense thanks to his vast experience around the league. However, Brissett hadn't worked in the exact system LaFleur himself was installing in Arizona until his holdout ended in training camp.

Is Brissett fully caught up? Can the Cardinals run their full offense right out of the gate? Brissett's knowledge and confidence in owning the playbook could play a big factor on what Arizona's able to do.

How Will Marvin Harrison Jr. Be Featured?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talk of the town lately has been Michael Wilson after his deserved contract extension while Trey McBride is a star in his own right at the tight end position. The Cardinals' offense should be fun, though we're most curious to see how Marvin Harrison Jr. is able to bounce back.

Harrison's two-year start to his NFL career has been full of ups and downs, though many were excited to see LaFleur hired thanks to his track record tied to receiver success in prior stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

If anybody can get the most out of the No. 4 overall pick, it feels like LaFleur — which sets the table for a massively important season in the desert. Harrison is obviously talented, and we're excited to see how he's deployed in an offense that should be receiver friendly over the course of the season.

Can The Right Side of the OL Hold Up?

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's supreme confidence in three of the Cardinals' starting five spots along the offensive line, all coming at LT, LG and C. Meanwhile, the entire right side of the offensive line is a massive question mark.

Arizona attempted to improve right guard with their second-round pick in Chase Bisontis, though that ultimately fell short thanks to an MCL injury that's set to keep him out for most (if not all) of 2026. Rather, Isaiah Adams has a clear path at the position to be a full-time starter.

At right tackle, Elijah Wilkinson was signed this offseason after a 2025 stint with the Atlanta Falcons where he led the team in sacks, pressures and penalties. He fits what the Cardinals want to do in terms of running the ball — but can he make strides in pass protection?

If both Adams and Wilkinson can raise their level of play, the Cardinals should be in business. If not? Arizona's gameplan could quickly be thrown out the window.

How is Josh Sweat's Conditioning?

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat didn't practice with the Cardinals at all until the week of their final preseason game, nursing his knee ahead of the 2026 regular season. Between his activation and game day in Los Angeles, Sweat will have had a few weeks to ramp up to game shape after missing every practice of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.

The knee isn't a concern here — the Cardinals put that bad boy in bubble wrap and made sure he'll be good to go. But what's Sweat's conditioning like? Will he be ready to play a full slate of snaps against the Chargers?

The Cardinals need Sweat to do some heavy lifting in terms of sack production. Arizona insisted he would be ready for the start of the season — but if Sweat needs to be on a snap count, then what was the point of having him miss practice all through the summer?

How Will Cardinals Deploy ILB?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) reacts after a defensive stop during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inside linebacker was one of Arizona's more debated position battles this summer, though there doesn't appear to be a true winner at the other spot next to Mack Wilson Sr. in the front seven.

The Cardinals appear intent on using both Cody Simon and Jack Gibbens based on what packages offensive personnel are showing. Gibbens is more slated for pass coverage while Simon could be their guy on early run downs.

It should be an interesting mix of rotations until one of the two can really separate themselves as a legitimate starter — or the Cardinals truly do deploy a rotating door at the position.

How Different Will Nick Rallis Be After Jonathan Gannon's Dismissal?

Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon (right) with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis spent the last three seasons with prior head coach Jonathan Gannon heavily involved in defensive scheming/game-planning, though Gannon says Rallis was the play-caller.

Gannon was fired earlier this offseason, and the Cardinals couldn't find another suitable replacement for their DC — ultimately retaining Rallis for a fourth season. With LaFleur's expertise strictly coming on the offensive side of the ball, Rallis has free rein.

But something needs to change. Something needs to be different.

Rallis' leash is extremely short entering the regular season. The Cardinals had one of the league's worst units on the defensive side of the ball, and while injuries played a major factor there — Rallis can't run back the same thinking and operation he did last season.

This question, though listed last, could perhaps be the biggest in determining the Cardinals' success this season.