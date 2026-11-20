ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are holding on to hope.

Carson Beck is not expected to be the team's starting quarterback when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 thanks to a back injury that popped up this week.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said the team isn't closing the door on Beck playing Sunday, though they're preparing for their fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks with Josh Johnson now expected to be under center.

"Carson will be DNP today. Not going to shut the door on him, but we're going to proceed as if Josh [Johnson] is going to be starting on Sunday," LaFleur told reporters on Friday.

The Cardinals stuck true to their word, as Beck was listed as questionable on the team's official Friday injury report.

The picture for both sides entering Week 11:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

OUT - Zach Carter (knee), Jon Gaines (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE - Carson Beck (back)

Carter remains out while working through his 21-day practice window in his return from injured reserve while Gaines practiced Wednesday but not Thursday/Friday before being ruled out.

Beck carried no injury designation after his rookie debut, practiced fine on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday, which raised some concerns.

Now, barring an eye-opening turnaround, Beck is set to be sidelined.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

OUT - Jaylon Moore (ankle), Trey Smith (concussion), Kenneth Walker (groin)

QUESTIONABLE - Omarr Norman-Lott (knee), Peter Woods (neck)

None of Kansas City's three players marked out practiced in any capacity this week while both Norman-Lott and Woods hit the field for all three days in some capacity.

Carson Beck's Injury

This is the second time Beck suffered a back injury, as earlier in the regular season the rookie quarterback was listed on Arizona's injury report with the same issue that's now flaring up once again.

"I can't answer that because you just treat it," LaFleur told reporters when asked if there's anything that the Cardinals can do for Beck's back injury.

"You go with the people that know what they're doing to treat it, and it's not like it's the first time he's dealt with it. So he's going about his business. He's going to handle it just like he does preparing for a football game, just like he does playing a football game. So we'll see. We'll see more tomorrow."

Official game inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff in Arrowhead, and it seems like the Cardinals are wanting to keep the door open down to the wire.