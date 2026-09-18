6 Cardinals Questionable on Final Week 2 Injury Report vs Seahawks

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are officially down one player with six more questionable entering Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

The Cardinals ruled out Garrett Williams as he works his way back from his season-ending Achilles injury suffered in 2025. He practiced all week in limited fashion but still isn't quite there yet.

Arizona listed six players questionable: Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), Max Melton (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), Andrew Billings (knee), Roy Lopez (groin).

Every player listed practiced in some capacity throughout the week, including Friday. Lopez previously didn't participate on Thursday but returned today. Billings was a healthy scratch last weekend in Arizona's season-opening win against the Chargers.

Budda Baker, Jack Gibbens, Trey McBride, Cody Simon and Josh Sweat all were removed from this week's injury report and are good to go.

As for Seattle, the Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold and Ty Okada. Both Anthony Bradford and Nick Emmanwori are questionable for Seattle while Tory Horton, Josh Jobe, Josh Jones and Cooper Kupp are officially off the injury report and are good to go.

Both the Cardinals and Seahawks will have the ability to make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday. Final inactives will be due at 11:55 AM on Sunday, which is 90 minutes before the 1:25 PM kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals enter Week 2 as underdogs to the Seahawks, a team they haven't defeated in nine games.

"It's not shocking that they got the result they did last year. They are, in my opinion, the best coached team in football," said Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

Most notably, Arizona's bracing for one of their toughest tests in terms of defenses faced. Seattle's defense last season finished as the No. 8 DVOA defense of all time, and they only appear to be getting better.

"Everything. There's no weakness whatsoever. It's a player-driven league, but you'd be messed up not to say how well they are coached too," LaFleur continued.

"It's 11 guys working in unison that just understand what's going on. They have great players (and) they've got great coaches. They're fundamentally sound. They're violent. The tape speaks for itself. You talk about the silent tape; that tape is not silent. You can just see it."

Teams who start the season 2-0 go on to compete in the playoffs roughly 70% of the time, so both the Cardinals and Seahawks are aiming to have history on their side after 60 minutes of play.