Cardinals Sign Jacoby Brissett to New Deal Before Season

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have reached a new contract with quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

From ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Arizona and QB Jacoby Brissett, who skipped most of the team’s off-season program as he requested a new deal, reached agreement today on a reworked contract. Brissett was in the second year of a two-year deal that was scheduled to pay him $4.88 million in base salary."

Arizona and QB Jacoby Brissett, who skipped most of the team’s off-season program as he requested a new deal, reached agreement today on a reworked contract.



Brissett was in the second year of a two-year deal that was scheduled to pay him $4.88 million in base salary. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2026

The exact details of the deal aren't made official at this time, though Arizona finally has their starting quarterback under a new contract. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the deal is worth $15.5 million but could climb up to $21 million.

The #AZCardinals and veteran QB Jacoby Brissett have reached a deal to increase his compensation for 2026, as its new one year worth $15.5M with a chance to get $21M.



AZ’s starter is now locked, already having begun practicing. pic.twitter.com/LwnQqqupIX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2026

More on Jacoby Brissett

Brissett was initially signed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal ahead of 2025 to be the backup to then-starter Kyler Murray.

After Murray went down due to injury in Week 5, Brissett entered the starting lineup and never looked back — finishing the rest of the 12-game schedule.

Arizona finished the year with a 3-14 record, including 1-11 under Brissett. He passed for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Cardinals parted from Murray this offseason and reportedly committed to Brissett as their starter for 2026. Brissett, with little guaranteed money and salary remaining on his contract relative to other starting quarterbacks.

Arizona's reportedly been willing to work with Brissett on a new deal, though the initial numbers from both sides appeared to be far off from each other. He only had $1.5 million in guarantees entering training camp.

Brissett, now under a new contract, is expected to be the team's starter ahead of 2026. However, there's a belief he will not last the entirety of the regular season if Arizona performs poorly once again.

The Cardinals now pay a massive bump from Brissett's previous total to keep the starter happy. Arizona reported to training camp on Wednesday but finally got a deal done. Brissett was present at Cardinals camp and took part in drills but not team activity.

With the new contract, that's expected to change.

Arizona will play in their first preseason game on Aug. 6 in the NFL's Hall of Fame game. Brissett likely won't play much — if at all — in that matchup.

After a long offseason and back-and-forth between the two sides, Brissett and the Cardinals finally reach an agreement. Now, it's up to Brissett to make the long wait worth everyone's while.