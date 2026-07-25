Cardinals Get Paris Johnson Jr. Boost as Training Camp Continues

GLENDALE — Paris Johnson Jr. didn't last long on PUP.

The Arizona Cardinals are activating him from Physically Unable to Perform after just placing the franchise left tackle on the list Thursday.

Just Josh Sweat, Tip Reiman and Garrett Williams remain on PUP as camp continues.

Johnson ended 2025 with a knee injury but participated during offseason programs such as OTAs and minicamp.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur previously described the injury as minor.

"The Paris thing, that's really honestly nothing. We were all on the same page. It's it's really just maintenance stuff. So he'll be back before you know it. So no problems with Paris," LaFleur said on Thursday.

Big dog off PUP 🐶 pic.twitter.com/d3wpFdmGbm — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 25, 2026

Johnson enters his fourth season in the league after the Cardinals made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's due for a contract extension, one that could make him one of the highest-paid at his position.

"It's cool to work with Paris and get to know him. He is a dude that loves ball. He's got a growth mindset," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Johnson earlier in the offseason.

"He knows he hasn't arrived. It was one of the first conversations we had. I asked him, 'Where do you want to improve?' and without hesitation [he said], 'I want to improve in the run game.' Fundamentals, all those kind of things, working in combination, what we're putting them through, what we're asking to do from coaches, all those kind of things — but part of the run game is also a mindset and he knows that, and he's been so cognizant of that in working that."

Johnson has ended the last two seasons on injured reserve and is considered to be a borderline Pro Bowl player. Spotrac has his estimated market value around $23.5 million per season on a new deal.

Johnson himself didn't seem worried on getting a new deal done before the start of 2026, especially with Arizona picking up his fifth-year option — which ensured he remained with the Cardinals at least through 2027.

"I know the contract stuff will work itself out in the timing, it always does. Especially in the tackle market, it happens when it happens, and it's usually right," said Johnson.

The Cardinals have one more training camp practice on Sunday before an off-day coming on Monday. Perhaps by then Johnson will ink a new deal.