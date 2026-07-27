Cardinals Star Trey McBride Officially Enters Madden's Elite 99 Club

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals officially have a member of Madden's exclusive 99 overall club.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is one of six players to earn the highest virtual honor in the football world ahead of Madden 27's launch in August, being joined by the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Myles Garrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Matthew Stafford.

Your #Madden27 99 Club is officially here.



Check out the full Ratings Hub, updating all week ➡️ https://t.co/MIzUHCva4P pic.twitter.com/tgEtNQJouV — Madden NFL 27 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2026

"I grew up playing Madden and to get that recognition is pretty special," McBride told reporters this past weekend at training camp.

"It's something I've worked at. It didn't just come in one year, it didn't just come overnight, it's been a gradual incline. I'm honored and it's cool to me but … it's a video game. Guys on the team will throw it out there and rub it in my face. But it's a huge honor and something I'm proud of."

It's a dream for nearly every football player to not only be in the coveted sports video game franchise, but to earn a distinct honor so few have netted previously. Former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins made the club midseason back in 2021.

McBride's Madden 27 ratings are highlighted by the following:

99 Awareness

94 Jumping

99 Catching

92 Spectacular Catch

93 Catch in Traffic

McBride is fresh off a record-breaking season that netted him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, one that has him distinctly in the running for best at his position.

"Ball skills, ball in hand, physical ability -- just an extremely impressive player across the board," one NFL coordinator told ESPN on McBride. "And not bad in the run game."

McBride, ahead of 2027, believes there's still plenty to improve — though he's loving life in the desert.

"I'm very fortunate to play here in Arizona. I love it here. I've been very blessed with the opportunity to play here for a few more years," McBride said.

"... Everything kind of works itself out and I'm very happy with the situation I'm in here in Arizona. I love it here. It's been a great spot. I'm very lucky to be here."