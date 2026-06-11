Cardinals Still Don't Have Starting Quarterback After Minicamp

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback battle entering the summer is a puzzle with pieces all over the place.

And it's something Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur isn't worried about after mandatory minicamp.

"Not really concerned about QB1 right now, concerned about these guys all reporting on July 22," LaFleur told reporters. July 22 is when the Cardinals will report for training camp.

"Really more concerned about the next 40 days and what these guys are doing, to continue — like you can't take steps backwards. That's not the quarterback, that's all these guys. So literally, my only focus right now is that we don't play again till September. It is June, whatever it is right now, 10th or whatnot. So not worried about that right now."

Jacoby Brissett was a hold-in this week for Arizona while he continues to search for a new contract. If the Cardinals find common ground with the veteran, he's expected to be the team's starter for 2026.

"Conversations will be ongoing, like they have been. That's all I can give you guys on that. And we'll see where it goes," LaFleur said of Brissett's contract, which has one year left on its deal.

However, faces such as Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck are behind Brissett itching to earn an opportunity.

As of now, Arizona's quarterback job is open as training camp awaits in July — though LaFleur believes the competition has already started.

"Shoot, I think it's been ramped up. I mean, every single day is a day to compete, whether it's OTAs — like the intensity should not change from OTAs to training camp, the only thing that happens is naturally, physically, the intensity picks up because they have pads on, you can actually play football," he said.

Brissett, in theory, could start the season as Arizona's starter but not finish in the same seat. If the Cardinals are going to be as poor as expected, that could open the door for someone such as Beck to gain valuable opportunities ahead of a big 2027 offseason.

LaFleur says there's no starting quarterback established as of this moment.

"It would be too early right now, we'll let this thing play out and figure out who the best 22 that we're going to put out there, plus the specialist to give ourselves the best chance to win on Sundays," he said.

Take that for what you will.