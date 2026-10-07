Cardinals Surprisingly Stagnant Across Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 through four weeks of play, placing them in a precarious spot across NFL power rankings ahead of Week 5.

SI: 29th (29th last week)

Conor Orr: "Mike LaFleur was immediate in his response to a question about a quarterback change, which is totally fair. But with a developmental passer on the roster, I do wonder what the 'gotta see him' threshold is for a team that, according to ESPN’s draft slot projector, has a 55% chance of a top-five pick."

ESPN: 29th (28th last week)

Josh Weinfuss described the season in four words: "too many self-inflicted mistakes" which actually might be five words now that we spell them out here.

"The Cardinals are still figuring out life under new coach Mike LaFleur. Following a convincing loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, Arizona has been close in its past two games but couldn't overcome a litany of self-inflicted mistakes," he said.

"Sunday's matchup ended up with a pick-six thrown by QB Jacoby Brissett on fourth-and-goal. The hope in the locker room is that if the Cardinals can minimize those types of mistakes, they can fix the season."

NFL: 26th (26th last week)

Nick Shook: "I thought I could count on Arizona’s offense to produce at a competitive rate on a weekly basis. The unit did so in two of its first three games and continued to do so on the first two drives against the Giants. Unfortunately, the rut the Cardinals entered (and their failure to find the end zone late) has shaken my confidence in this team.

"For once, the defense did its part to give Arizona a chance -- at least early -- and the offense failed to capitalize. Perhaps this is what I should have expected from the Cardinals all along."

Yahoo!: 27th (28th last week)

The Cardinals are surprisingly moved up here despite their loss by Frank Schwab, who dove into Jeremiyah Love's usage:

"Love was the third overall pick of the NFL Draft and has looked good (4.1 yards per carry) even though his snaps have been limited. The Cardinals shouldn't be running the third pick into the ground when it's clear they're not a playoff contender, but it's still unusual to hear Love talking about how it has already been a long year when the Cardinals still have 13 games to go."

The Athletic: 28th (28 last week)

Staff: "Like the Jets, the Cardinals offered some hope for this season with a Week 1 win. But that victory over the 0-4 Los Angeles Chargers looks less impressive each week, and Jacoby Brissett’s three interceptions Sunday weren’t very inspiring."