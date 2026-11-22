Welcome to game day, as the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs meet for Week 11 action at Arrowhead.

The Cardinals enter today as underwhelming underdogs to Patrick Mahomes and co., with doubt only growing after Arizona was forced to rule out rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

Things could get funky in Kansas City — let's make some bold predictions:

Josh Johnson Finishes With More Passing TDs Than Patrick Mahomes

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass for 5 yards during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is by no means saying Mahomes will have a worse game than Johnson — this is actually more of a compliment to Kansas City's rushing attack and how that will shift the dynamic of the game.

In spite of Kenneth Walker's injury, Kansas City is slated to run the ball fairly well with Emmett Johnson in the backfield. The Chiefs are highly expected to be up early in this contest, which will eventually lean towards Kansas City's rushing attack taking over.

That, like practically every other Cardinals game this season, could push Johnson and the Cardinals' offense more towards a pass-heavy approach in the second half. More opportunities plus a softened Kansas City defense not wanting to give up big plays quickly does work in this favor.

This could very well be a game where the Chiefs win 35-17, though Mahomes has just one passing touchdown while Johnson somehow finishes the game with two.

Emmett Johnson Repeats Last Week's 171-Yard Performance

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' rush defense is nowhere close to threatening, and despite Walker's injury, Kansas City can still run the football at high rates.

That's partly thanks to Johnson, who totaled 171 scrimmage yards last week against the Atlanta Falcons. It's incredibly hard for anybody to repeat a performance like that, but if there's any defensive front who could allow it... It'd be the Cardinals.

The Rams ran 15 consecutive rushing plays in the fourth quarter to bleed out the clock after obtaining possession with 12:15 left in the game. The Cardinals couldn't stop the run then, and it's tough to imagine they've magically fixed their approach — especially with Mahomes at the helm.

The Chiefs will be ahead early and often, which paves the path for Johnson to hit the big play.

Kansas City Totals 500 Yards, Five Touchdowns

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps this isn't quite a bold prediction given the Chiefs hit 461 yards and five touchdowns last week, though doing so two consecutive weeks would be downright eye-opening... for both sides.

The Cardinals' defense is by far the healthier of the two sides. While Arizona's unit does rank near the bottom of the league, they've proven capable of stepping up in recent weeks.

Yet they're about to run into a buzzsaw with Mahomes another week healthier and Andy Reid orchestrating the offense. The Cardinals' defense has faced some of the league's best teams, though Nick Rallis hasn't faced a talented and red-hot attack like what awaits in Kansas City.

This could be ugly. Very ugly for the Cardinals.