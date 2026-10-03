Cardinals vs Giants: How to Watch, TV Map, Uniform Matchup

Who: Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at New York Giants (2-1)

What: NFL Regular Season, Week 4

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00 AM MST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags and head to the east coast for an early Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. This is their only trip to Eastern Time Zone in 2026.

Typically, teams further behind on the West Coast struggle when making the trip across the country.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur isn't buying that.

“I haven’t bought into that. We’re heading out there. We’re playing at 10:00 AM our time, if you will. I guess that’ll be 11:00 AM in a month or something. What happens with this time change thing — I don’t even know yet, whatever it is. We’ll wake up, we’ll get our breakfast and we’ll be ready to rock," he said.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Giants

The game can be found on CBS with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) on the broadcast.

If you have NFL+ and are in local markets, you can watch the games on mobile devices.

Coverage Map

Only viewers in local markets will catch the game on CBS (which is blue on the map below). Majority of the country will watch the Patriots battle the Bills (red on the map):

Cardinals vs Giants (blue on the map) will only be available in local markets in Week 4.



S/O 506 Sports pic.twitter.com/ioo2iFATPc — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 3, 2026

How to Listen

Locally in Arizona you can tune into Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) on the call. For Spanish, 100.3 FM KQMR will carry the call with Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst).

For New Jersey, WFAN 101.9 FM with Bob Papa (Play-By-Play), Carl Banks (Analyst), Howard Cross (Sideline) is the station to listen to.

Uniform Matchup

The Giants are rocking their incredible throwback uniforms for their self-dubbed "legacy week", which features the script "GIANTS" wordmark on dark blue helmets with vibrant blue jerseys and white pants. This is to celebrate the 1986 championship the team won.

Legacy Week threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GPowrLaaJH — New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2026

For the Cardinals, Arizona will be using their typical road uniforms which features a mono-white look of helmets, jerseys and pants. These are described as "icy whites" by the team:

Icy whites for NY 🧊 pic.twitter.com/WLFRixZbQz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 30, 2026