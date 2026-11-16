ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have struggled with health since the first day of training camp.

As we enter Week 11 of the regular season, the hits keep coming.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that outside linebacker Jordan Burch would be out for the rest of the season with an MCL injury while starting safety Andrew Wingard suffered a wrist injury and will miss extended time. Wingard won't be placed on injured reserve at this point in time.

"Not shocked at anything. Again, I'll just always go back to really it sucks for the player," LaFleur added in his Monday press conference.

"Yeah, it sucks for our club and and all those kind of things but injuries happen. It sucks for the player, and the list just continues to grow. But that's who I'm feeling for more. He [Wingard] hated missing a few games, whatever it was, three games, four games, and he wanted to be out there with his boys. He got back out there, and here we are.

"So we'll see how long it's going to be, but it's most likely not going to be the year or anything like that. But he'll be out for some time."

Prior to this week, the Cardinals had 15 players on some sort of injury designation list, spanning from PUP to IR. Health has simply not been on Arizona's side this season, as the Cardinals are now thin on both sides of the ball.

LaFleur, fresh off the Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams where the Cardinals practically had a practice squad offense on the field, wasn't looking for excuses.

"We got what we've got right now," LaFleur told reporters after Sunday.

"It is what it is, and I told the guys there's no magic wand. There's no magic savior. We have seven more weeks of a massive evaluation to see how this roster's going to look. I put it on front street for the guys. It's shared accountability. It's collective. There's absolutely no doubt, but we can play better than that. We can make plays better than that. We can block better than that. We can stop the run better than that with what we have. There's no doubt in my mind and credit to them. They're a dang good football team. We know that. These next seven weeks are going to be awesome, starting with this week."

Arizona faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.