Cardinals' X-Factor is Learning From NFL Legends

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 season needing something of a spark from their outside linebacker room.

We know Josh Sweat is capable of reaching the quarterback on a consistent basis, churning out a team-leading 12.5 sacks last season. However, the assembled talent underneath Sweat on the depth chart undoubtedly needs to take the next step.

Eyes are more directed towards BJ Ojulari, as the former second-round pick flashed promise early in his career before his knee injury derailed all of 2024 and half of 2025.

Now fully removed from a nasty knee injury, Ojulari enters the final year of his rookie contract hoping to prove himself capable of reaching the heights so many in the desert want to see.

He'll have a little extra help from some of the NFL's elite sack artists, as Ojulari will be in attendance at the third annual "Sack Summit" in Vegas with the likes of Maxx Crosby, Von Miller and Cameron Jordan.

According to AZCardinals.com's Zach Gershman, Lawrence Taylor will also be working hands-on with players.

#AZCardinals OLB BJ Ojulari will be in Las Vegas for the third annual Sack Summit, hosted by Maxx Crosby, Von Miller, and Cam Jordan.



Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor will also be on hand to work with the attendees.



There is no question this is a massive year for BJ. pic.twitter.com/GqHGCBDBJ7 — Zach Gershman (@ZachAZCards) July 7, 2026

The event will take place July 9-11 in Vegas.

From the summit's website:

"Sack Summit is an annual event that brings together the NFL's top pass rushers in Las Vegas. Held over three days every summer, Sack Summit offers a unique chance for players from different teams to "link and learn" in a constructive environment while enjoying what the city has to offer. Participants exchange skills, knowledge, and techniques in addition to participating in on-field drills/workouts and film sessions with some of the best pass rushers in NFL history."

Ojulari tallied four sacks in his rookie season and looked very much like the long and athletic pass rusher that made him such a high draft pick coming out of LSU.

Most athletes typically take about a year to return to their true form after a significant injury. That's the hope with Ojulari.

“It feels amazing. It’s very refreshing,” Ojulari told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta earlier in the offseason on his return from injury. “It just feels great to do everything when it’s supposed to be done. I’m excited. I’m able to get more repetition to just fine-tune my game and be able to go into camp hitting the ground running.”

Ojulari has potential. The Cardinals hope some of the league's best pass rushers can help that come to fruition in 2026.