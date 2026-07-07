Super Bowl LXI Road Map: Steelers Doubled Down on Team That Didn’t Have Enough

Super Bowl road maps: Jaguars | Bears | Browns | Dolphins | Packers | Lions | Texans | Vikings | Falcons | Chiefs | Buccaneers | Bengals

Welcome to Super Bowl LXI road maps, where we look at every team’s chances of winning it all in 2026. We’ll analyze the summer optimism before providing a reality check of what’s to come. Next path to assess: the Steelers.

It initially seemed this would be the year the Steelers would finally rebuild after coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, ending his 19-year stint with the team.

However, Pittsburgh did the opposite and went with seasoned coach Mike McCarthy to replace Tomlin, doubling down on an aging core group that might have plateaued with six consecutive playoff losses, dating back to 2017. Despite the stagnant years, the Steelers operated as if repairing the offense would solve the bulk of their issues and kick-start a deep playoff run with Aaron Rodgers, who returned for his age-43 season and 22nd year in the NFL.

After hiring McCarthy, the offensive-minded coach who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in Green Bay 16 years ago, the team made notable moves to boost the offense, including the trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittsburgh also signed running back Rico Dowdle and used its first two draft picks on offensive tackle Max Iheanachor and wide receiver Germie Bernard.

The Steelers also signed cornerback Jamel Dean in hopes that would solve the issues that plagued the secondary last season. If that area improves in 2026, this should again be one of the better defenses in the league. But time is running out for the Steelers to win it all with star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is entering his age-32 season.

After the Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Rams and the Raiders attempted to move Maxx Crosby to the Ravens , it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Steelers could explore trading Watt midway through the season if this team doesn’t appear better than mediocre under McCarthy.

But that’s getting too ahead for a team that has practiced patience across many decades. Still, the reality is this team chose to go all in for an older roster that can no longer afford to wait for impactful changes.

Leadership

All eyes will be on what McCarthy does with this retooled offense to start the season. Clearly, after quickly providing him with offensive upgrades, the Steelers hired McCarthy to get this team further than another one-and-done playoff appearance.

But Pittsburgh did show signs of finally prioritizing the future by using a third-round pick on rookie quarterback Drew Allar while the team waited again for Rodgers to make up his mind on whether to return. He eventually signed a one-year deal in May worth up to $25 million and later announced that this would be the final season of his illustrious career.

So, again, Pittsburgh could look drastically different if it doesn’t get the results it wants in 2026. For now, McCarthy will try to maximize this veteran group with his coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

While Rodgers played well in his first season in Pittsburgh and showed vintage moments at times, playing complementary football will be key for a middle-aged quarterback who can no longer carry his teams to deep playoff runs. Last season, the Steelers won the AFC North before being crushed by the Texans in the wild-card round.

It might be now or never for Watt and Cameron Heyward to end the playoff win drought in Pittsburgh, or GM Omar Khan could be forced to make tough decisions either at the trade deadline in November or next offseason.

The Steelers brought in Michael Pittman Jr. to work across from DK Metcalf. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most influential roster move

It was obvious that the Steelers needed another reliable wide receiver to help DK Metcalf gain more beneficial matchups downfield. But the team needed a specific playmaker who could quickly form chemistry with Rodgers, who, at this stage of his career, prefers short passes in a rhythm-and-timing offense.

Pittsburgh landed on Pittman, whom the team acquired in a trade with Indianapolis in March. Pittman’s skill set could mesh well with Rodgers and in McCarthy’s offense after he was a receptions machine during six seasons with the Colts. He topped 80 catches four times and went over 1,000 receiving yards twice.

With Pittman in the fold, Rodgers is now well-equipped to take more timely shots for Metcalf, who had only 59 catches for 850 yards (a career low) and six touchdowns during his first year in Pittsburgh. Additionally, the Steelers have high hopes for rookie second-rounder Bernard, giving them a new-look receiving trio.

Rodgers is no longer in his prime, but he could have a strong final season with the offensive upgrades and McCarthy’s offensive mind.

Why this offseason move will (or won’t) work

It’s well documented that the Steelers didn’t initially want Iheanachor with their 2026 first-round pick. The team called wide receiver Makai Lemon to inform him he was headed to Pittsburgh with the No. 21 pick, but the Eagles executed a trade with the Cowboys to take Lemon one spot ahead.

With time winding down, the Steelers scrambled and settled on the big man from Arizona State. Pittsburgh was criticized for the poor execution, but going with Iheanachor was a safe pick, one that could pay dividends in the future.

The Steelers have a need at right tackle with Troy Fautanu, the 2024 first-rounder, moving to left tackle and Broderick Jones, the ’23 first-rounder, likely not being available to start the year due to a neck injury. However, Iheanachor is a raw prospect and isn’t a lock to beat out Dylan Cook for the opening on the right side. Perhaps Iheanachor could start his career as a guard, but the team seems set with Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson. At center, Zach Frazier is regarded as one of the league’s best at his position.

It’s not ideal for a team aiming to win now to use a first-round selection on a developmental player, but finding Iheanachor’s best position instead of rushing him to the field could be best for the future.

Second-year edge rusher Jack Sawyer has been talked up this offseason by his teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout player candidate: Jack Sawyer, edge

Football fans learned more about edge rusher Nick Herbig after he signed a monster four-year, $100 million contract extension last month.

The pay day came as a surprise, considering that Herbig isn’t a full-time starter, playing behind Watt and Alex Highsmith. Herbig recorded 7.5 sacks in 2025 while only playing 60% of the defensive snaps.

With his snap count expected to jump, Herbig, the 2023 fourth-round pick, seems destined for a breakout fourth season. However, it doesn’t seem right to list the $100 million man for this category. Instead, let’s go with Herbig’s pick for potential breakout player of 2026: Sawyer.

Herbig raved about Sawyer while speaking with Heyward on his podcast . This is certainly a bold prediction because Sawyer, the 2025 fourth-round pick, has to fight for snaps playing with Watt, Herbig and Highsmith, and he only generated one sack while playing 25% of the defensive snaps as a rookie.

But Sawyer’s high motor was noticeable in college (he won a national title at Ohio State) and, clearly, the Steelers have a track record of developing edge rushers. If Sawyer shows improvement and with Herbig paid, perhaps the Steelers would consider moving a player from the potential logjam at edge rusher.

Missing piece

Outside of the fountain of youth to make Rodgers a few years younger, the Steelers could use a dependable No. 2 quarterback in case the middle-aged quarterback can’t play the entirety of his 22nd season.

At the moment, Mason Rudolph is penciled in as the backup quarterback, but he likely won’t inspire much confidence if something were to happen to Rodgers based on what he’s done in his 19 career starts. Perhaps second-year quarterback Will Howard will show improvement in training camp and take the job from Rudolph, but it’s not a good look that the Steelers felt the need to draft another quarterback to develop, taking Allar in the third round this year.

This team is all about winning now and making the most of its aging core. If none of these three QB options appear capable of starting in emergency situations, Khan should be working the phones in August to trade for a more reliable backup.

Realistic outlook

The Steelers should have gone the full rebuild route after Tomlin stepped down, but they chose to continue with this core group in hopes of getting a better offense from a coach who specializes on that side of the ball.

But it won’t be easy for McCarthy to produce an offense that’s just as explosive as what Lamar Jackson has in Baltimore and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Steelers’ rhythm-and-timing offense won’t be enough to keep pace with the better offenses and this unit isn’t unique enough to give the stout defenses fits.

There’s enough in Pittsburgh for another playoff appearance, but it would likely be another one-and-done ending.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated